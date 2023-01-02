Gangsta Boo Dies: Rapper & Three 6 Mafia Member Was 43

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, known by her stage name Gangsta Boo , has died. The rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia was 43.

The Memphis-born star was found dead on Sunday, January 1 at around 4 p.m. local time, and no cause of death has been determined, according to Fox 13 Memphis .

Three 6 Mafia founding member DJ Paul shared a photo of Gangsta Boo with no caption following news of her death.

Gangsta Boo was featured on Three 6 Mafia’s debut album Mystic Stylez in 1993 and became the second female member to join the group following K-9. She would continue with the group with 1996’s Chapter 1: The End and 1997’s Chapter 2: World Domination.

In 1998, Gangsta Boo released her first solo album titled Enquiring Minds . Despite going solo, she continued to work with Three 6 Mafia through 2001 releasing 3 more albums with them. The same year she left, she released her second solo album titled Both Worlds *69 . In 2003 she released her third album as a solo artist titled Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera.

Throughout her career, Gangsta Boo collaborated with other artists like OutKast, Foxy Brown, T.I., Gucci Mane, Eminem, Yelawolf, Drumma Boy.

Her latest collabs were in 2020 with Junglepussy on “Stamina” and with Run the Jewels with “Walking in the Snow.”