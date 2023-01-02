Man steals ‘Ralphie’ cutout, fight erupts in line for bourbon: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BEREA, Ohio -- This month, the political candidates who were elected in November will be sworn into public office. Both of Ohio’s U.S. senators will be men. Out of Ohio’s 15 U.S. House members, only four will be women. Nan Whaley was the first woman to ever run as a major-party candidate for governor in the state’s history, but lost. There will be no women in any of Ohio’s five statewide executive offices. The number of women in the Ohio Senate will remain the same, while the number of women in the Ohio House of Representatives will decline. If current trends continue, the Ohio Statehouse will not reach gender parity until approximately 2072.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO