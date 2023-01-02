ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team’s new coordinators faced the media Friday afternoon and gave a glimpse of what Husker nation can expect under their leadership. There will be big changes to Nebraska’s offense next season under new playcaller Marcus Satterfield. “We’ll get in a huddle...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers head to Minnesota

Nebraska completes its two-game road swings Saturday morning, as the Huskers travel to Minneapolis for a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tipoff from Williams Arena is set for shortly after 11 a.m. (central) and the game will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KSNB Local4

Matcats fall to Lincoln East in annual KHS Concert Hall dual

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney High boys wrestling hosted Lincoln East Thursday in its annual dual match held in the KHS Concert Hall. Despite competing in the special venue, the Matcats were unable to claim a team win -- falling 50-18 to the Spartans. However, several Kearney grapplers did claim individual victories.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

5-Star Performer: Burke, Portwine propel York girls basketball to Amherst title

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The York girls basketball team set its sights on the Amherst Holiday Tournament with goals of enacting vengeance on last year’s loss to Hastings St. Cecilia at the event, and winning the tournament championship. The Dukes achieved both. “Milestones are big,” York girls basketball coach...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

NE DHHS offers tips for Mental Wellness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - January is Mental Wellness Month, which highlights the importance of integrating mental, emotional, and physical health to improve overall health and wellness. Mental wellness plays an important factor when making difficult choices, dealing with stress, and relating to other people in the world. “Mental wellness involves...
KSNB Local4

Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy