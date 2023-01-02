Read full article on original website
FWC: Man grabs gun, runs away from officers alongside Gandy Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy police presence was seen around Gandy Bridge Thursday night in St. Petersburg while a search went on. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were on patrol and were checking people fishing along the bridge, a news release explains. During...
Deputies: Investigation ongoing after husband, wife found dead in Wimauma
WIMAUMA, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies found two people dead inside their house Friday morning. According to the agency, deputies responded to a house off Crystal Waters Drive in Wimauma after an elderly man said he was depressed and killed his wife.
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
Hillsborough County program getting teens to put guns down
TAMPA, Fla. — A teen is in the hospital recovering after being shot by a 13-year-old boy at Tampa's popular Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park. Officials with the violence prevention collaborative, Safe and Sound Hillsborough, said gun violence among teens is on the rise. "I’m a scarred mother...
Missing Tampa woman found safe, police say
Authorities have located a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Tampa on Thursday.
74-year-old using walker killed in Hillsborough County hit-and-run; driver sought
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene after their vehicle fatally struck a 74-year-old Tampa man who was using his walker to cross U.S. 92 Wednesday evening.
Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for New Year's Day park shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting another teen on New Year's Day at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Mysuncoast.com
Two arrested in Manatee vape shop burglary
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a vape shop on Lockwood Ridge Road Jan. 2, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were conducting undercover surveillance after a string of vape shop burglaries. Shortly after 4 a.m., deputies learned about a burglary in progress at City of Vapors in the 8300 block of Lockwood Ridge Road.
Tampa woman arrested, charged in airport assault case
Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.
Police continue to search for gunman in Tampa park shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are still searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say. He is expected to recover.
Police: mom found submerged in car with kids drove into lake intentionally
Lakeland Police Department stated Thursday that all evidence suggests that a woman who was found dead in a submerged car with two children on Dec. 30 drove into the lake intentionally.
Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
Deputies Search For Armed Suspect In Attempted Robbery, Kidnapping In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint and force her into her vehicle Monday night. According to deputies, on Monday, January 2, 2023, around 8 p.m., an unknown black male tried to rob a woman
HCSO deputy arrested for allegedly selling edibles to inmates
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of an HCSO deputy detention on Thursday during a press conference.
Police identify 2 people fatally struck by SUV in St. Pete Beach
Police have identified the two people fatally struck by a SUV in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday.
FHP: Woman with walker killed in hit-and-run; search ongoing for driver
MANGO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a woman with a walker before driving away from the scene. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 92 in Hillsborough County. Troopers say a car — likely a...
ARREST MADE IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Post Miranda, Bowers confessed to the shooting.
Suspect in custody after officer grazed by bullet during standoff in Clearwater
Police surrounded a home in Clearwater on Sunday night, responding to a "barricaded suspect."
Pinellas Park man stole $600K from employer in 11 year long scheme, police say
A man from Pinellas Park was accused of stealing over $600,000 from his employer in an alleged scheme that had been going on since 2013.
Polk County burglars called 911 for help moving stolen items, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people in Polk County broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check […]
