On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Post Miranda, Bowers confessed to the shooting.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO