Clearwater, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County program getting teens to put guns down

TAMPA, Fla. — A teen is in the hospital recovering after being shot by a 13-year-old boy at Tampa's popular Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park. Officials with the violence prevention collaborative, Safe and Sound Hillsborough, said gun violence among teens is on the rise. "I’m a scarred mother...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two arrested in Manatee vape shop burglary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a vape shop on Lockwood Ridge Road Jan. 2, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were conducting undercover surveillance after a string of vape shop burglaries. Shortly after 4 a.m., deputies learned about a burglary in progress at City of Vapors in the 8300 block of Lockwood Ridge Road.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police continue to search for gunman in Tampa park shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are still searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say. He is expected to recover.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

ARREST MADE IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Post Miranda, Bowers confessed to the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
