The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane

The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
