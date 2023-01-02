ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery

On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Albertville Whataburger to host grand opening Saturday

Whataburger announced a new grand opening date for its first Albertville location. The restaurant will open to customers 11 a.m. Saturday at 6950 U.S. 431. Thursday's announcement comes after the restaurant postponed its original grand opening, which was set for Thursday. Learn more about the Albertville location and other locations...
WHNT-TV

Woman Finds Ashes in Teddy Bear

A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. While birth rates have dropped nationally North Alabama Medical Center in the Shoals recorded a record number of babies born last year. Huntsville Hospital Talks Wait Times. News 19 has received multiple...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Meridianville home destroyed in early morning fire

ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. Updated: 10 hours ago. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was immediately confiscated...
MERIDIANVILLE, AL

