Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church community grieves loss of church member killed in Huntsville shooting
A church community is grieving a 27-year-old man's shooting death in his Huntsville apartment. Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed inside his home at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville while sleeping next to his wife. Gilliam's pastor, Joe McKaig, said the family is struggling with such a random act...
Huntsville taco truck to relocate inside local brewery
On the way to an October catering gig, the driveshaft on LeAndra and Thomas Poux’s food-truck fell out. At the time, they were on Huntsville thoroughfare Memorial Parkway during rush-hour which made things even worse. Luckily, the Pouxs, a married couple, were OK. Their Tex-Mex-themed food truck, called Fire & Spice, wasn’t further damaged either.
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
Lauderdale Co. woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside
A Lauderdale County woman is trying to find a teddy bear's original owner after discovering a person's ashes inside the stuffed animal.
WAAY-TV
Albertville Whataburger to host grand opening Saturday
Whataburger announced a new grand opening date for its first Albertville location. The restaurant will open to customers 11 a.m. Saturday at 6950 U.S. 431. Thursday's announcement comes after the restaurant postponed its original grand opening, which was set for Thursday. Learn more about the Albertville location and other locations...
WHNT-TV
Woman Finds Ashes in Teddy Bear
A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. While birth rates have dropped nationally North Alabama Medical Center in the Shoals recorded a record number of babies born last year. Huntsville Hospital Talks Wait Times. News 19 has received multiple...
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
Where is the power out in the Tennessee Valley?
As the storm system makes its way across North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, scattered power outages affect multiple cities and neighborhoods.
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
WAAY-TV
Decatur elementary school honors student who was killed in Chicago with new library and garden
A library and garden can now be found at Chestnut Grove Elementary School in Decatur. It's in memory of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry, known as MJ. He was shot and killed in Chicago in 2021. The case is still unsolved. Moultry's mother, Angela Gregg, said Friday's additions to the school give...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
Alabama woman found discarded teddy bear, but was startled by what she found inside
An Alabama woman thought the discarded teddy bear she picked up from a pile of garbage would make a good dog toy. What she found inside the bear was startling, she said. Vicky Wise said she picked up the bear in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. After look at the bear she found a heart-shaped box inside a pouch in the bear, she told WHNT-TV.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County School System closes schools Tuesday due to severe weather risk
The Lauderdale County School System has closed schools Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. All after-school and extracurricular activities are cancelled Tuesday, too. According to a new schedule released by the system, students in Group A will return Wednesday, students in Group B will return Thursday, and all students will return Friday.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead
A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late night altercation Thursday night involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
WAFF
Meridianville home destroyed in early morning fire
ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. Updated: 10 hours ago. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was immediately confiscated...
