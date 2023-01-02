Read full article on original website
Lexington police recruiting new class during officer shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a year with a record number of homicides, Lexington Police are increasing their recruiting efforts. “If we can get more opportunities to get people in here at different times, then we’ll get a wider range of people. Different people. What I always tell my people is we’re not just looking for diversity in ethnicity or color. We’re looking for diversity of thought,” said Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.
Ky. school rallies to support hospitalized staff member
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Paris Independent School staff member is in recovery after a car collision left him in the hospital, but the tight-knit town is showing its support. Kelly Vice is the director of technology for Paris City Schools. Vice didn’t make it in to work on Tuesday...
Lexington Police graduate newest officers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department welcomed its newest officers Friday morning. The latest group of recruits completed 32 weeks of training. Lexington’s Police Academy is the longest in the state and lets officers get the training they need to interact with the public and build relationships with the community.
WATCH | Lexington Police graduate newest officers
Richland Center dairy company to provide employees with $5K toward childcare. It’s a new year, but the cost of childcare remains high, with some programs costing more than college tuition. That is why one Wisconsin-based company is partnering with a childcare network to ease some of the stress that comes with enrolling in early education.
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
Suspects arrested in Lexington incident that left person with life-threatening injuries
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that left someone with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. In an...
Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be alert, especially in school zones. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was nearly hit by a driver while directing school traffic Thursday. We’re told the deputy is okay, but the sheriff’s office says this is something that they come face-to-face with all too often.
COVID-19, flu cases rising in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 and flu cases are rising in Lexington. The latest data from the health department showed 57 new flu cases last week and 412 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials tell us a lot of the increase in cases can be attributed to our return to normalcy.
Woman led officer on chase because she hadn’t taken her medication, citation says
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges after a police chase in Jessamine County. The arrest citation for 44-year-old Rebecca McWilliams says a Nicholasville police officer saw her vehicle heading north on U.S. 27 Wednesday night. The officer ran her license plate number through the system and found out she had a warrant for her arrest.
Crossing guard hit by car outside of Boyle County school
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit while on the job in Boyle County, and parents say they aren’t surprised. Danville Police tell us it was a little after 7:30 Wednesday morning when a crossing guard who was working in front of Boyle County High School was hit by a car. Police say he was thrown onto the hood of the car before hitting the pavement.
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities. Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Many tenants in...
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
Matt Bevin teases on governor’s race deadline, drives away without filing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin appeared in Frankfort on the deadline to file and run for governor to speak about the Commonwealth and leave without filing. Bevin teased another run for governor through Twitter on Friday, stating he would share thoughts before “proceeding down the hall”...
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was seriously hurt in a plane crash in central Kentucky. It happened Thursday in the 3000 block of Houston Antioch Road. According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on Houston Antioch Road when the wind pushed the aircraft back down to the ground in a nearby field.
Personal trainer feels impact of Ky. state sales tax changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - House Bill 8 from last year’s state legislative session is now active. Inside the bill is 35 different categories of services that will now be taxed as of January 1. This includes services for massages, tattoos, personal training and many more. Some small business owners...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds as we end the week. Tracking some unsettled weather for the weekend. A weather maker arrives, on Saturday, switching snow to rain. We’ll end the weekend with more rain. Expect a...
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit. Lexington Police say the crash happened around 8:30. They say a car went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The chill is back in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest cold front has delivered some chillier air to the region. It’s typical but chilly when considering where we’ve been. After tracking temperatures in the 60s and even 70s, we have dropped back down to normal territory. We spent several days above normal by 20 degrees or more. Nothing like that lasts for too long during this time of year.
Adams says Kentucky’s election plan needs some tweaking
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers once again discussed Kentucky’s process for elections. In November, Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams told legislators of the Kentucky House Elections Committee that the commonwealth’s overall election...
Good Question: Why do gas stations from the same chain have difference prices?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Lisa asks, Why do gas stations of the same name vary in price? If you are a chain, why is the price not the same at all locations?. Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA in Lexington told us there are a couple...
