Devils remind Ondrej Palat of past Lightning teams. But they need to ‘close out games’ to fully convince him

At his introductory press conference in July, Ondrej Palat said that switching from the Lightning to the Devils would be a “different” experience. Tampa Bay had won two Stanley Cups in the past 10 seasons, while New Jersey only made the postseason one time during that window. But as Palat watched his new team surge to a 13-game winning streak and dominate NHL analytics while he was recovering from a groin injury, he started to grow “excited” at what they could do in the 2022-23 season – and even saw similarities between them and his former teams.
No. 19 SJV over Marlboro - Boys ice hockey recap

James Lucosky, Blaise Lucosky and Pat Haines each tallied two goals and one assist to lead St. John Vianney, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 11-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel, at Middletown Ice World. Kyle DiMarco added on a goal and two assists for the Lancers (4-3-1), while...
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep downs No. 5 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey recap

Ty Oller recorded two goals and an assist as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 4-2, over No. 5 Princeton Day at the Lisa McGraw Rink at Princeton Day. Dean Toskos added a goal and an assist while Ryan Murphy rounded out the scoring for unbeaten Don Bosco Prep (8-0-1).
