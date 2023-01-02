ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
SUV driver injured after machinery falls off flatbed trailer, lands on her roof, cops say

A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.
HIGH BRIDGE, NJ
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
NEWARK, NJ
East Orange man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of 2 Newark cops

An East Orange man is facing an attempted murder charge in the stabbing of two Newark police officers during an altercation Thursday, authorities said. The officers, who were not identified, were responding to the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at 4 p.m. Thursday for a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress when the attack occurred, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced in a press release.
NEWARK, NJ
Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say

A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
NEWARK, NJ
Court hearing for Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run delayed two weeks

The nearly six-month-old hit-and-run case against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is being delayed again, at least temporarily. A pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 on summonses related to the July 19 crash with a cyclist in Jersey City, has been postponed two weeks, court officials told The Jersey Journal on Friday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Jersey Shore town

Officials on the Jersey Shore are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead earlier this week, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. Police responded to a report of shots fired on Drummond Avenue in Neptune Township about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officials said. Officers located the victim, Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons, of Brick, who suffered from a single gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead on the scene, prosecutors said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
NEWARK, NJ
Couple ran N.J. theft ring that hired people to shoplift, then sold goods online, cops say

A couple has been charged with running an organized retail theft ring that hired people to shoplift from large stores before the pair sold the items online, officials said. West Milford police began investigating in June after receiving a report of a theft and forgery of a retirement check, according to a statement from the department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city

Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
GARFIELD, NJ
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car while trying to cross N.J. highway, police say

A bicyclist died Wednesday night after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a highway in Flemington, police said. Officers were called to area of New York Avenue and Route 31 at 6:34 p.m. and found that a man lying on the northbound side of the highway, according to a statement from the Raritan Township Police Department. The man, identified Thursday as 50-year-old Flemington resident Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, was unconscious and had a very weak pulse.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
18-year-old killed in New Year’s Day shooting in North Jersey, officials say

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death on an Elizabeth street on New Year’s Day, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Police were called to the 400 block of First Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and found Vladimir Martinez, 18, of the Bronx, New York, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady who is prosecuting the case. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELIZABETH, NJ
