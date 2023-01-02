A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied up outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO