Read full article on original website
Related
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
Authorities are still seeking help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Friday provided three new photos of the person of...
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
SUV driver injured after machinery falls off flatbed trailer, lands on her roof, cops say
A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
How two Union City homeless men died during Christmas week. One was 9 blocks from a shelter.
One bounced from couch to couch and held down a job with the Union City public works department. The other, only in his 20s, had found refuge at the steps of a closed-down monastery. The two men, who handled homelessness in their own ways, were found dead six days apart...
East Orange man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of 2 Newark cops
An East Orange man is facing an attempted murder charge in the stabbing of two Newark police officers during an altercation Thursday, authorities said. The officers, who were not identified, were responding to the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at 4 p.m. Thursday for a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress when the attack occurred, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced in a press release.
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
N.J. man tried to give dog away before abandoning her at Iowa airport, cops say
A Newark man facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old dog tied up outside an airport in Iowa tried to give the American Pitbull Terrier away when he learned he couldn’t take her on the cross-country flight, police said. The 24-year-old paid $50 for his dog, “Stella,”...
N.J. man left dog stranded at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to Newark, authorities say
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied up outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Man dies after being chased by police on N.J. highway, investigators say
A man died Thursday afternoon shortly after being chased by Newark police officers along a city highway, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. The officers were chasing the man, who was not identified, on foot in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation, the office said. During the pursuit the man collapsed on an embankment along the west side of Route 280 near mile marker 12.8.
Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail
A 35-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge and multiple other offenses in connection with a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced in a joint press release.
Court hearing for Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run delayed two weeks
The nearly six-month-old hit-and-run case against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is being delayed again, at least temporarily. A pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 on summonses related to the July 19 crash with a cyclist in Jersey City, has been postponed two weeks, court officials told The Jersey Journal on Friday.
Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Jersey Shore town
Officials on the Jersey Shore are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead earlier this week, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. Police responded to a report of shots fired on Drummond Avenue in Neptune Township about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officials said. Officers located the victim, Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons, of Brick, who suffered from a single gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead on the scene, prosecutors said.
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Couple ran N.J. theft ring that hired people to shoplift, then sold goods online, cops say
A couple has been charged with running an organized retail theft ring that hired people to shoplift from large stores before the pair sold the items online, officials said. West Milford police began investigating in June after receiving a report of a theft and forgery of a retirement check, according to a statement from the department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Citing numerous concerns, West Side neighborhood leaders call for pause on 3-tower project
An ambitious 3,079-unit development on Jersey City’s West Side that’s been 18 months in the making is scheduled for a planning board vote Tuesday, but now community leaders are calling for a postponement over numerous concerns about the project. Nicknamed the Westview, the massive project by Brooklyn-based developer...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city
Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car while trying to cross N.J. highway, police say
A bicyclist died Wednesday night after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a highway in Flemington, police said. Officers were called to area of New York Avenue and Route 31 at 6:34 p.m. and found that a man lying on the northbound side of the highway, according to a statement from the Raritan Township Police Department. The man, identified Thursday as 50-year-old Flemington resident Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, was unconscious and had a very weak pulse.
2 ice fishermen found dead at Splitrock Reservoir in New Jersey
The victims were said to be a 64-year-old man from Clifton and a 76-year-old man from Passaic.
18-year-old killed in New Year’s Day shooting in North Jersey, officials say
An 18-year-old man was found shot to death on an Elizabeth street on New Year’s Day, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Police were called to the 400 block of First Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and found Vladimir Martinez, 18, of the Bronx, New York, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady who is prosecuting the case. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0