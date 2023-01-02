ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

UPDATE: Most roads now open, power outages continue

A tornado-warned storm around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning caused some damage in the area of Horseshoe Bend National Park. According to Jason Moran, director of Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, multiple trees were down across Highway 49 North going toward Horseshoe Bend National Park. As of 10 a.m. those trees...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
UPDATE: Tornado watch now underway for Lake Martin area

Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area. At 12:56 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County until 9 p.m....
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with ice breaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving through ice sheets on the water’s surface to allow navigation. The department’s boats are shallow draft, meaning they can get into rivers and shallow areas of the Bay.
MARYLAND STATE
Lower Macungie to submit sewage plan for Quarry Road warehouse

L. MACUNGIE TWP. – A proposed warehouse project on the site of a former quarry saw movement at Thursday's meeting of the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners. Township Engineer Bryan McAdam said the commercial development at 7991 Quarry Road had submitted a sewer planning module that outlines how water will be handled on the site.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation

Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said. "She will be a transformative...
NEBRASKA STATE
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting

The Alexander City Police Department has confirmed that Dental “Lil Man” Davis is wanted on charges of capital murder in relation to a Dec. 29 fatal shooting. According to CrimeStoppers, the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for the location of Davis. Davis,18, is described as a Black male, 5’9 in height, and weighing approximately 180 lbs. Davis goes by the nickname of “Lil Man.”
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pillen creates new Nebraska broadband office

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he is creating a new Broadband Office within the Nebraska Department of Transportation to help meet Nebraska's broadband needs. Pillen issued an executive order forming the office to "create a more transparent, flexible and proactive response for Nebraska's broadband needs." "Affordable, accessible, dependable and...
NEBRASKA STATE
WyHy Credit Union Sponsors Student Financial Education Program Through Stukent

WyHy Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, announced a partnership with Stukent, an education, and digital courseware company, in order to bring a state-of-the-art financial simulator to high schools across Wyoming. WyHy is providing the Stukent personal financial simulations free of charge to high schools statewide to enable students to acquire personal financial skills using technology and decision-learning techniques.
CHEYENNE, WY
Dadeville ready to put early losses behind them as area play approaches

Coach Jesse Foster doesn’t want to lose another basketball game. At 4-6 thus far on the year, it seems like Dadeville might be struggling. However, with most of the Tigers’ season spent playing teams from upper classifications, Foster thinks his team is more than prepared to hunker down to face the test that is area play, because they have shown they can compete against everyone.
DADEVILLE, AL
Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature

(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle Winning Number Announced

Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
IDAHO STATE
Another winning Powerball ticket, worth $150,000, sold in Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — Perhaps it’s time to rename this corner of the Hoosier State as Northwest WINdiana. Continuing a recent Region-wide string of big Powerball prizes, a ticket sold for Saturday’s multistate lottery drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $150,000, the Hoosier Lottery announced.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
UNL economic index declines again in November

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index declined again in November, suggesting the state could be in for a rough first half of the year. Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity, declined 0.16% in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. “The leading...
LINCOLN, NE
Poll: Inflation, future of democracy top issues for Virginians

(The Center Square) – With less than a week before Virginia lawmakers flock to Richmond for the 2023 legislative session, residents of the Commonwealth have identified the top issues they want lawmakers to prioritize this year. Inflation and the future of democracy emerged as the top two priorities, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
Gov. Little, constitutional officers take oath of office at Idaho Capitol

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little emphasized “Idaho first” as his approach to governing during his inaugural address Friday afternoon on the Capitol steps. Little and all of the state’s constitutional officers took their oaths of office at the ceremony held by the Idaho National Guard. The other officers are Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, State Controller Brandon Woolf, and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth.
IDAHO STATE
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences

Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
IDAHO STATE

