Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
Two Men Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A traffic stop for a license plate not illuminated led to drug arrests on North Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 64-year-old Samuel Balderas for his license plate not being illuminated and not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, Balderas reportedly grabbed his wallet and a bag of meth fell on his lap.
Woman Injured In Wednesday Night Boulevard Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health. The crash...
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
Pennsylvania Murder Suspect Located In Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was located in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located 59-year-old Henry Dailey at Kirkman Terrace Apartments, He has been on the run from law enforcement for approximately 2 years. He was wanted in connection to a murder...
Woman Injured In Thursday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on West Nashville Street in Pembroke sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Joselys Loarte was on West Nashville Street when it collided with an SUV driven by James Quarles that was turning onto West Nashville Street from Cherry Street.
Jamie Vanderbilt-Smiley, 50, of Hopkinsville
A memorial visitation for 50-year-old Jamie L. Vanderbilt-Smiley, of Hopkinsville, will be from 5-7 o’clock Monday, January 9, at Goodwin Funeral Home. one nephew, one great niece and one step-granddaughter.
Three Vehicle Crash On Caledonia Road Injures Two
A wreck involving three vehicles on Caledonia Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 7 am a truck was turning onto Caledonia Road from Kings Chapel Road and struck a car on Caledonia Road. The crash then pushed the car into a second car on Caledonia Road.
Matt Schalk Officially Takes Oath as District Judge
An attorney in Caldwell County now has a new role serving as Division II District Judge in the 56th Judicial District. The investiture of Matt Schalk was held on the 3rd floor of the Caldwell County Courthouse Friday morning in a courtroom packed with family, friends, and colleagues from around the area.
Zepher “Binky” Cayce, 63, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 63-year-old Zepher Inette "Binky" Cayce, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, January 12 at 12 pm at Means Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the McCarroll Hill Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 10 at the church. Gamble Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
Gregory Bush, 56 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 56-year-old Gregory Dewayne Bush, of Hopkinsville, will be Friday, January 6 at 1 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Foster Garden Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be Friday morning at 11.
Gertrude Flood, 102, of Hopkinsville
Funeral mass for 102 year-old Gertrude “Sully” Flood of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 A.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church with a rosary service at 10:30 A.M.
Patrick Blixt, 62, of Crofton
Funeral services for 62 year-old Patrick Dean Blixt of Crofton will be Friday, January 6 at 1:00p.m., at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Visitation will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
New Christian County Judge-Executive On Priorites For New Year
Jerry Gilliam, Judge-Executive for Christian County has a few priorities for his first four-year term in office. One of his main goals is to focus on communication with all of Christian County. Gilliam also wants to focus on housing in Christian County. Additionally, Gilliam wants to expand broadband in the...
Wayne Harris, 80, of Elkton
Graveside services for 80-year-old Wayne Harris of Elkton will be Thursday, January 5 at 11 am at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic
The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
Xavion Bell, 16, of Guthrie
Funeral services for 16-year-old Xavion DemonTrae Bell of Guthrie will be Saturday, January 7 at 1pm at the Todd County Central High School Gymnasium. Burial will follow in the Lester Chapel Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 at the Todd County Funeral Home, who is...
Museums of Hopkinsville-Christian County Plan 2023 Programming
The Museums of Hopkinsville-Christian County are currently planning their 2023 programming, featuring new events as well as some old favorites. Executive Director Alissa Keller said History on Tap will continue in the new year. For a new event, Keller plans to introduce a program called “Super Saturday”. The...
