GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport. Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO