WLOX

Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport. Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
GULFPORT, MS
wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Courthouse News Service

K-9 cop let dog bite handcuffed woman

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi federal court denied summary judgment to a sheriff’s deputy accused of intentionally having his K-9 dog attack a handcuffed woman who was detained for running a red light, resulting in deep bites to her breast and mental trauma. The dog was his responsibility to control, another police officer on the scene criticized his actions and “it is clear” from video that the woman “suffered greatly” during the attack.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes firetruck overturned on Schillinger Road in early morning crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. Semmes Fire Chief Kevin Brooks says two fire fighters were inside the truck, but fortunately walked away with only minor injuries after being treated and released at a hospital.
SEMMES, AL
WLOX

Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable. CSX...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail. The reason? Jackson County Utility Authority crews will be doing sewer repair work by the bridge over Davis Bayou.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Acadian Ambulance crew mourns loss of EMT John Crow

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Acadian Ambulance workers expressed their shock and sorrow to WLOX on Wednesday after losing their crewmate on Sunday. EMT John Crow died on duty while transporting a patient by ambulance. “It kind of puts it into perspective. What we do is dangerous sometimes,” paramedic field...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

