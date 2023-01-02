Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
WLOX
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport. Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
Courthouse News Service
K-9 cop let dog bite handcuffed woman
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi federal court denied summary judgment to a sheriff’s deputy accused of intentionally having his K-9 dog attack a handcuffed woman who was detained for running a red light, resulting in deep bites to her breast and mental trauma. The dog was his responsibility to control, another police officer on the scene criticized his actions and “it is clear” from video that the woman “suffered greatly” during the attack.
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
utv44.com
Wilmer woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Saraland death of tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Elizabeth Bolling Sprinkle, 59, of Wilmer, has been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Jonathan Neesmith. Neesmith, a tow truck driver, was on the shoulder of I-65 in Saraland attempting to load a disabled...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
WLOX
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
impact601.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Mississippi using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Police: Suspects tried to cash thousands of dollars in fake Mississippi credit union checks
Police are investigating after suspects attempted to cash thousands of dollars in fake checks displaying a Mississippi credit union’s name. Officials with Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union in Vicksburg contacted police on the morning of Dec. 30 in reference to the fraudulent checks. The complainant stated someone had made...
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
WDSU
Amite man accused of wearing bulletproof vest and having guns in a parking lot in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested after deputies found drugs, weapons, and a bulletproof vest while searching a vehicle. According to deputies, Dustin Everett, 40, of Amite, is being accused of wearing a bulletproof vest and having multiple drugs and weapons in his car.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes firetruck overturned on Schillinger Road in early morning crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. Semmes Fire Chief Kevin Brooks says two fire fighters were inside the truck, but fortunately walked away with only minor injuries after being treated and released at a hospital.
WLOX
Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable. CSX...
WLOX
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail. The reason? Jackson County Utility Authority crews will be doing sewer repair work by the bridge over Davis Bayou.
NOLA.com
Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck
An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
WLOX
Acadian Ambulance crew mourns loss of EMT John Crow
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Acadian Ambulance workers expressed their shock and sorrow to WLOX on Wednesday after losing their crewmate on Sunday. EMT John Crow died on duty while transporting a patient by ambulance. “It kind of puts it into perspective. What we do is dangerous sometimes,” paramedic field...
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
EMT killed when ambulance crashes on I-10 in St. Tammany
NEW ORLEANS — A 36-year-old Emergency Medical Technician driving an ambulance was killed in a crash on I-10 near Highway 1090 in St. Tammany around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to State Police. Police said John Crow of Pascagoula was traveling along with two others in an Acadian Ambulance. Police...
Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead. Officials said this […]
Comments / 0