State College, PA

Whittingham says PSU sports ‘best defense’ of the year

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State’s defense will be a focal point in the Rose Bowl matchup against Utah.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a Sunday press conference that Penn State’s defense is no doubt the best they have played this season.

A key element of first year defensive-coordinator Manny Diaz’s defensive success is the emergence of freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

The freshman lead the team in tackles for loss and ranked fourth in the conference in sacks. On Sunday, Penn State head coach James Franklin said Carter came to Happy Valley with a college-ready body and mentality.

“He’s got the ability to find the ball, which at the linebacker position, you can teach those things, but obviously some guys kind of naturally have it and and some guy’s got to work at it and he’s got the ability to find the ball,” said Franklin. “He’s gotten better that as the year has gone on And then you know what he just has he’s got the ability to burst. Once he makes his mind up, he’s got a burst towards the ball, which is unlike many that that I’ve had in many that I’ve seen.”

The Rose Bowl will be a best-on-best matchup– Utah’s explosive offense, that put up 40-plus points eight times this season, versus Penn State’s solid defense, that only allowed 18 points a game.

Also notable out of Sunday morning’s press conference, Franklin said running back Keyvone Lee will be available for the Rose Bowl. He last played against Michigan. But, Franklin says offensive lineman Olu Fashanu will be a game-time decision.

No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl at 5:00 on Monday, January 2.

