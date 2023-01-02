ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

3-6-9-7

(three, six, nine, seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

