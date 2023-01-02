ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

06-10-26-30-35

(six, ten, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five)

