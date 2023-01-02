Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident
Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
'Everybody's day comes at some point:' J.J. Watt gets in last practice of NFL career
The final day of Arizona Cardinals practice for the 2022 season arrived Friday, the last time players and coaches convened on the practice field at team headquarters. It was also the last practice of defensive lineman J.J. Watt's standout NFL career. Watt has one game left before he walks away from football, as he announced last month. ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s recovery, place focus on Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule,...
Connie Watt reflects on son J.J. Watt's remarkable career
So many things and storylines in the NFL this weekend. One of the big ones is the pride of Pewaukee, J.J. Watt, playing in his final game. TMJ4's Lance Allan caught up with his mom for her thoughts.
Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is once again being linked to an exit from coaching, and he responded to those rumors on Friday. A report this week suggested that McVay would likely get inquiries about stepping down as Rams coach to take a broadcasting job. On Friday, McVay said he found the interest “flattering”... The post Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
