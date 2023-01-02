Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
WCAX
UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon Sunday, and he already has something in common with his mom. “I hoped we would have a New Year’s Eve baby,” mom Grace Kuzmin of Milton said. “But we...
mynbc5.com
Burlington business community hopes new program will take pressure off police
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington businesses community is sharing its thoughts on the Burlington Police Department's 2022 "End of the Year" report with a multi-point safety plan that would expand its ambassador program. "I hope that we will look back on 2022 as a year where we saw things...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
mynbc5.com
UVM to receive $30 million in Omnibus funding for the Honors College
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont is one of many organizations around Vermont receiving federal funding through the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. A total of $30 million in Congressionally Directed Spending is coming to the university. “This endowment, the...
willistonobserver.com
Williston dispatch consolidates with Essex
Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns. Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police...
bhsregister.com
Principal McBride resigns
Principal Lauren McBride announced her resignation and will not be returning to BHS after winter break. “I love Burlington High School,” McBride said. “It has been my home for the last five years, and we’ve been through a lot.”. Principal McBride was fully committed to BHS and...
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after altercation leaves inmate with serious injuries
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont State Police is investigating an altercation between two inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The Department of Corrections said on Dec. 22, a fight broke out in a cell occupied by 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old...
mynbc5.com
Montpelier Alive sets State House Skating Party date for January
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier Alive will hold its annual community skating party on the State House Lawn later this month. The organization is hosting an event on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2-5 p.m., where attendees can skate for free. Free hot cocoa will be available for participants, and skaters will be able to use their tickets to receive 10% off at downtown businesses, including Bailey Road, Threepenny Saloon, Splash and more.
themaplenews.com
Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say
RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
mynbc5.com
Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program
ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
mynbc5.com
Town mourns loss of Chazy Town Supervisor Bill Arthur
CHAZY, N.Y. — The town of Chazy is in mourning after the town supervisor passed away this week. Bill Arthur was 76 years old, according to his obituary. Arthur passed away with his family by his side. It also read that his most proud accomplishments were starting a business...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman in critical condition after car overturns on icy road
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman is in critical condition after her car overturned on an icy roadway in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Vermont State Police said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and overturned.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland woman in critical condition following crash in Pittsfield
PITTFIELD — A 75-year-old woman from West Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsfield yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington/Pittsfield town line at around 11:10 a.m. According to the report, Barbara Cobb was traveling north before losing control of the vehicle...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
Comments / 0