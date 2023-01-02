ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel

Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
NEWPORT, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

UVM to receive $30 million in Omnibus funding for the Honors College

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont is one of many organizations around Vermont receiving federal funding through the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. A total of $30 million in Congressionally Directed Spending is coming to the university. “This endowment, the...
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Williston dispatch consolidates with Essex

Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns. Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police...
WILLISTON, VT
bhsregister.com

Principal McBride resigns

Principal Lauren McBride announced her resignation and will not be returning to BHS after winter break. “I love Burlington High School,” McBride said. “It has been my home for the last five years, and we’ve been through a lot.”. Principal McBride was fully committed to BHS and...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive sets State House Skating Party date for January

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier Alive will hold its annual community skating party on the State House Lawn later this month. The organization is hosting an event on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2-5 p.m., where attendees can skate for free. Free hot cocoa will be available for participants, and skaters will be able to use their tickets to receive 10% off at downtown businesses, including Bailey Road, Threepenny Saloon, Splash and more.
MONTPELIER, VT
themaplenews.com

Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say

RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
RANDOLPH, VT
mynbc5.com

Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program

ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Town mourns loss of Chazy Town Supervisor Bill Arthur

CHAZY, N.Y. — The town of Chazy is in mourning after the town supervisor passed away this week. Bill Arthur was 76 years old, according to his obituary. Arthur passed away with his family by his side. It also read that his most proud accomplishments were starting a business...
CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman in critical condition after car overturns on icy road

PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman is in critical condition after her car overturned on an icy roadway in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Vermont State Police said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and overturned.
PITTSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

PITTSFIELD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash

A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

