actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
18-year-old killed in Solano County wreck
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Oroville man died Thursday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and hit a box truck. According to CHP, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Magazine Street. CHP says the 27-year-old driver, also from Oroville,...
actionnewsnow.com
Bear on Magalia home’s roof caught on camera
MAGALIA, Calif. - A bear was caught on camera on a home’s roof after a tree fell in Magalia Wednesday night. A neighbor near a home on Rosewood Drive says they saw the bear running across the lawn just moments before the tree fell. They say they heard a...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise family has close call with fallen tree
PARADISE, Calif. - Trevor Throssel was enjoying an evening with his wife outside near his property's carport. "Well we were actually hanging out on our patio and water the trees sway and went inside and told our son goodnight and we heard a loud crash," said Throssel. He and his...
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
krcrtv.com
Trees down, rivers potentially rising in Butte County as rain continues Thursday night
CHICO, Calif. — Areas around Butte County have been affected by this week’s storm and will continue to be monitored as the weather changes. Strong storm winds have led to falling trees in the Paradise and Magalia areas. Berry Creek and Palermo were also particular areas of concern, officials say, especially when it comes to downed trees and high winds.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
kubaradio.com
Sandbags Available Today in Both Yuba & Sutter Counties
(County of Sutter County Office of Emergency Management release) – Sutter County operates its sandbag distribution sites throughout the winter months in anticipation of continuous and extended heavy rainfall events during which widespread flooding may occur. Sand and sandbags are available to property owners and local businesses on a self-serve basis. Property owners and businesses are requested to take no more than 25 sandbags.
actionnewsnow.com
2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
krcrtv.com
Butte County Chief Administrative Officer issues Local Emergency proclamation
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Chief Administrative Officer, Andy Pickett, has issued a local emergency proclamation for Butte County in regards to recent and ongoing storm activity in the Northstate. The emergency proclamation went into effect on Jan. 5, 2023. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking...
krcrtv.com
City and environmental officials hold summit to discuss future of Chico's urban forest
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico, along with the Butte Environmental Council and Dudek, announced on Friday they will host the second Urban Forest Summit online next Thursday, Jan. 12. City officials said their Urban Forest Master Plan (UFMP) will help guide decisions concerning the urban forest over...
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds still without power after Wednesday night's storm
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:30 A.M. UPDATE - Power outages across Northern California have mostly been restored following Wednesday night's high winds. Several areas are still without power and are listed below. In Palermo, a 20 foot tree fell and blocked the northern end of Melvina Ave. Trees were also blocking...
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Man Arrested After Driving on YCPD Front Lawn & Butte House Road Pursuit
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports the arrest of 46-year-old David Matta after he “drove over the front lawn at the Police Department on Poole Boulevard at a high rate of speed.” He allegedly did so in a full-size pickup last Friday night at around 7:45.
Plumas County News
Arrest made in delivery truck theft
An arrest has been made in the Dec. 22 incident involving a stolen delivery vehicle. The California Highway Patrol announced today that Jeremy Jason King, 42, of Crescent Mills, has been arrested. The CHP acknowledged the assistance of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Probation personnel for their assistance. King’s...
krcrtv.com
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
