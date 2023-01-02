Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KUTV
Dump truck tips over, crashes on UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of the...
KUTV
Concerns raised after sidewalk snow forced man in wheelchair onto Redwood Road
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man in a wheelchair was forced to ride in the road Tuesday morning because the sidewalks were not cleared of snow. He was seen at 4100 South and Redwood Road. “I started noticing the sidewalks all the way up to work and saying, 'oh...
KUTV
29-year-old Park City Mountain employee identified after tree knocks him from chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An employee who died at Park City Mountain Resort has been identified after he was knocked from a chairlift when a tree fell onto the line. Christian Helger, 29 years old from Millcreek, was on-duty when the incident occurred on Monday just before noon.
KUTV
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
KUTV
Suspect arrested, new details revealed in December homicide at apartments on Redwood Road
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to a tipster, West Valley City Police officers located and arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a 20-year-old man outside an apartment complex on Redwood Road in December.. The victim later died at the hospital. According to...
KUTV
Provo Airport reopens following plane crash investigation, cleanup
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo Municipal Airport reopened Wednesday afternoon, following a days-long closure due to an investigation and cleanup of a deadly plane crash. In a statement, Provo airport director Brian Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board completed their probe into the crash that killed one person and injured three others on Monday morning.
KUTV
Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County
UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
KUTV
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
KUTV
Asbestos found inside Sandy middle school forces students to remote learning
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Canyons School District middle school transitioned to remote learning after asbestos was found in the school. Officials with Eastmont Middle School in Sandy said the asbestos discovery came after water leaked occurred over the holiday break and while contractors were dealing with another issue at the school.
KUTV
New shelter beds shy of emergency orders to keep homeless alive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After five people reportedly died in a bitter cold snap, Salt Lake's mayor issued a pre-Christmas emergency order allowing two shelters to add extra beds, and South Salt Lake's mayor did the same for a men's shelter when temperatures fell below freezing. But it...
KUTV
What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
Comments / 0