Park City, UT

KUTV

Dump truck tips over, crashes on UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Provo Airport reopens following plane crash investigation, cleanup

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo Municipal Airport reopened Wednesday afternoon, following a days-long closure due to an investigation and cleanup of a deadly plane crash. In a statement, Provo airport director Brian Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board completed their probe into the crash that killed one person and injured three others on Monday morning.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County

UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Asbestos found inside Sandy middle school forces students to remote learning

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Canyons School District middle school transitioned to remote learning after asbestos was found in the school. Officials with Eastmont Middle School in Sandy said the asbestos discovery came after water leaked occurred over the holiday break and while contractors were dealing with another issue at the school.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

