Kyle, TX

CBS Austin

Support the Red River Cultural District and local musicians during the annual Free Week!

It's the first week of a brand new year, and that means free live music in the Red River Cultural District! Free Week is back with more than 100 bands and a dozen music venues. Red River Cultural District Board President, Stephen Sternschein, joined Trevor Scott to tell us more about this Austin music opportunity and how it helps the entire industry keep the music alive.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

O. Henry Museum opens back up to the public

AUSTIN, Texas — Nestled in between hotels, bars, and a fire station in the bustling downtown area, sits a piece of Austin’s history: the O. Henry Museum. The museum is the former house of William Sydney Porter, better known by his pen name, O. Henry. “I think in...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve

SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

FIELD OF DREAMS: One school could get a custom football turf design

It's only January, but one school could be playing fall football on a brand-new, one-of-a-kind field. Austin-based The Graphic God, in partnership with Shaw Sports Turf, is picking one lucky school to get the field of their dreams! Shaw Sports Turf has a brand new technology called Game-ON, which they say allows for increased performance and enhanced design capabilities, bringing The Graphic God's concepts to life.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Cedar season is back and so are your allergies

AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar season is kicking off strong this January, with high pollen counts. However, it's been a less-than-typical start to the season according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. “We really didn't have much pollen to speak of at all in the month of December, up until...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people injured after crashing into tree in west Travis County

LAKEWAY, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree near Lakeway Thursday night. Austin Travis County EMS responded to the scene on FM 2769 near Abbotsbury Drive around 9:46 p.m. One person was pinned to their vehicle and had to be extricated. STARFlight...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

