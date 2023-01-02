Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Top College Basketball Coach FiredOnlyHomersAustin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Support the Red River Cultural District and local musicians during the annual Free Week!
It's the first week of a brand new year, and that means free live music in the Red River Cultural District! Free Week is back with more than 100 bands and a dozen music venues. Red River Cultural District Board President, Stephen Sternschein, joined Trevor Scott to tell us more about this Austin music opportunity and how it helps the entire industry keep the music alive.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Sweet, smiley Moira Rose!
It's our first Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday of 2023! Juan Negrette is here from Austin Pets Alive! to introduce us to Moira Rose who is a total sweetheart and whose new year’s resolution is to find the perfect home for 2023. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
O. Henry Museum opens back up to the public
AUSTIN, Texas — Nestled in between hotels, bars, and a fire station in the bustling downtown area, sits a piece of Austin’s history: the O. Henry Museum. The museum is the former house of William Sydney Porter, better known by his pen name, O. Henry. “I think in...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
CBS Austin
Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
KSAT 12
Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
CBS Austin
FIELD OF DREAMS: One school could get a custom football turf design
It's only January, but one school could be playing fall football on a brand-new, one-of-a-kind field. Austin-based The Graphic God, in partnership with Shaw Sports Turf, is picking one lucky school to get the field of their dreams! Shaw Sports Turf has a brand new technology called Game-ON, which they say allows for increased performance and enhanced design capabilities, bringing The Graphic God's concepts to life.
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
CBS Austin
'Tolton': The story of a slave turned first Black American priest to play in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The story of a slave who became the first-ever Black catholic priest in America will be in the spotlight next week in Austin ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s the story of Father Augustus Tolton and a Texas native is playing the part.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
‘There will be no other place to send them’: Hays County homeless center closing its doors
One of the few homeless centers in Hays County is closing its doors in less than two weeks. H.O.M.E. Center does not have enough money to stay open.
CBS Austin
Bee Cave Middle School parents worry about major new road opening soon
AUSTIN, Texas — A new road connecting two main arteries is set to open soon. But what may come as a relief for commuters, comes with big worries for parents who live across from a school there. There was not much traffic on Vail Divide Road on Wednesday but...
CBS Austin
Cedar season is back and so are your allergies
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar season is kicking off strong this January, with high pollen counts. However, it's been a less-than-typical start to the season according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. “We really didn't have much pollen to speak of at all in the month of December, up until...
CBS Austin
Two people injured after crashing into tree in west Travis County
LAKEWAY, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree near Lakeway Thursday night. Austin Travis County EMS responded to the scene on FM 2769 near Abbotsbury Drive around 9:46 p.m. One person was pinned to their vehicle and had to be extricated. STARFlight...
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Texas
Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta.
Comments / 0