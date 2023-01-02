Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Horston’s 4th quarter heroics lift Lady Vols over Miss. State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, after beating Mississippi State 80-69, in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Senior guard Jordan Horston led UT with a season high in points (27) to go along with 14 rebounds - her fourth double-double of the year. Fellow senior Rickea Jackson also had a hot hand with 18 points on the night, while junior Tess Darby finished with 13 points on four made 3-pointers.
wvlt.tv
BasketVols look to stay perfect in SEC play
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The eighth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the road for the second time in conference play this weekend, set to face South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Saturday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile...
wvlt.tv
Quartet of Baseball Vols named All-American
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Volunteers had four players selected for Perfect Game’s 2023 Preseason All-America teams, with starting pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns earning first-team recognition, fellow starting pitcher Drew Beam garnering second-team honors and infielder Maui Ahuna, who transferred to Tennessee from Kansas, being named to the third team.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Condredge Holloway honored as college baseball legend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball legend Condredge Holloway is one of seven individuals selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as announced by the College Baseball Foundation. The 2022 class will be inducted as a part of the College Baseball Night of...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
atozsports.com
There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC
Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
wvlt.tv
One Knoxville SC announces home opener against fellow USL1 newcomer Lexington SC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club will face a fellow USL1 newcomer in its home opener for the 2023 season: Lexington Sporting Club. It’s hard to say how tough the matchup will be, as the Kentucky club was founded in 2021, and 2023 will be its inaugural season. One Knoxville has made several impressive signings leading up to the season, so fans can look forward to seeing some star players at Regal Stadium.
wvlt.tv
BasketVols helping to challenge fans in ‘Be the Gift’ organ donation event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols are asking fans to register to be organ donors as part of the “Be the Gift” organ donation event. The goal? To register as many new organ donors as possible. The event is scheduled for Tuesday and will be held in...
wvlt.tv
Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
WATE
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. New Adrian...
Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
Man dies from injuries at Sevierville quarry
A man died at a quarry in Sevier County on Wednesday, Mine Safety and Health Administration records show.
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
wvlt.tv
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 13 hours...
Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours
Knox County EMT staff returns to pre-pandemic levels
KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022
wvlt.tv
Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced a group of hunters found the skeletal remains of a man who was reported missing back in September 2021. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified the man as Dylan LaFollette, 25. His mother and sister told...
