ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Horston’s 4th quarter heroics lift Lady Vols over Miss. State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, after beating Mississippi State 80-69, in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Senior guard Jordan Horston led UT with a season high in points (27) to go along with 14 rebounds - her fourth double-double of the year. Fellow senior Rickea Jackson also had a hot hand with 18 points on the night, while junior Tess Darby finished with 13 points on four made 3-pointers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

BasketVols look to stay perfect in SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The eighth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the road for the second time in conference play this weekend, set to face South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Saturday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Quartet of Baseball Vols named All-American

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Volunteers had four players selected for Perfect Game’s 2023 Preseason All-America teams, with starting pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns earning first-team recognition, fellow starting pitcher Drew Beam garnering second-team honors and infielder Maui Ahuna, who transferred to Tennessee from Kansas, being named to the third team.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Condredge Holloway honored as college baseball legend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball legend Condredge Holloway is one of seven individuals selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as announced by the College Baseball Foundation. The 2022 class will be inducted as a part of the College Baseball Night of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC

Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvlt.tv

One Knoxville SC announces home opener against fellow USL1 newcomer Lexington SC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club will face a fellow USL1 newcomer in its home opener for the 2023 season: Lexington Sporting Club. It’s hard to say how tough the matchup will be, as the Kentucky club was founded in 2021, and 2023 will be its inaugural season. One Knoxville has made several impressive signings leading up to the season, so fans can look forward to seeing some star players at Regal Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. New Adrian...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. ﻿The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 13 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County EMT staff returns to pre-pandemic levels

Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates. Updated: 8 hours ago. Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone. Updated: 8...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022

Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates. Updated: 6 hours ago. Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone. Knox County...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy