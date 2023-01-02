Read full article on original website
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
WBTV
Hiring event hopes to recruit more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus drivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding a hiring event Thursday in an effort to recruit more bus drivers. The shortage of bus drivers has been going on for a couple of years now and the district wants those who may be interested to know there are some good benefits that come with the job.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
WBTV
Health Department: Mecklenburg Co. experiencing “high” level of COVID-19 cases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level tool and numbers reported by the county’s Public Health department. The county was reported to be in the medium...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
South Charlotte intersection closed for downed power lines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The intersection of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane in south Charlotte is closed Friday morning due to downed power lines, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD reported a crash at the intersection just before 6 a.m. No additional details were available. A Duke Energy outage map showed only […]
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly two weeks, the trash pile at Arbor Glen apartments has been cleaned up. WBTV was first made aware of the excessive trash buildup at the apartment complex when a resident called in a tip Wednesday evening. One neighbor who did not want to go...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
WBTV
DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte City Councilman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The district attorney said there is no basis for prosecution following an investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City Council in January 2021, after he was offered a position at construction firm RJ...
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
WBTV
44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rachel Coulter Shows You Features Of The WBTV First Alert Weather App. Search "WBTV" in your app store for Apple or Android or go to wbtv.com/apps. Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Video provided by JR Motorsports...
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
WBTV
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just two months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, Kenya Sloan of Shelby doubled her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Sloan said. “But it did.”. Sloan, 41, bought her lucky...
WBTV
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, police are now seeking information from people in and around Madison County, an over 2-hour drive away from where Madalina was last seen in Cornelius. Cornelius Police Department confirmed a woman appearing to be Diana Cojocari, the mother...
WBTV
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago.
qcnews.com
Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
WBTV
‘Significant’ traffic delays expected after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Significant’ traffic delays in northeast Charlotte after a large natural gas line was cut, Charlotte Fire Department is reporting. An eight-inch steel line was severed in the area of Medical Plaza Drive and West WT Harris Boulevard. Piedmont Natural Gas remains on scene making...
WBTV
Getting to know 3 different Charlotte creatives in the new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Take on a new perspective in the new year and discover a few new artists in the Charlotte area taking their creativity and skills to the next level. Tim Miner and Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative stopped by QC@3 to help shine a light,...
