Suspect in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police near New York’s Times Square expressed desire in diary to join Taliban, die a martyr, sources say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
2022 was deadly for cops — yet many of their murders were entirely preventable
Last year proved to be another very deadly one for America’s law enforcement officers, with more than one murdered on average every single week. Most tragic? Many of these deaths, just like those of civilians, could have been prevented — were it not for misguided social-justice reforms and a failure to keep violent, mentally ill individuals off the streets. The year ended with 61 officers murdered in the line of duty: 58 intentionally shot and 3 killed by perpetrators using their motor vehicle as a deadly weapon. Of those, 34 were murdered while handling 911 calls and 23 during domestic disturbances. Among...
Idaho8.com
Newly-released video shows chaos and gore in the immediate aftermath of April 2022 subway shooting in Brooklyn
One of the first things you can hear is the sound of someone moaning. The camera is shaky, but in the video, you can see blood on the ground and on the seats. The smoke begins to clear and then, the confusion sets in. “I don’t know — someone’s bleeding,”...
Idaho8.com
The suspect charged in the death of rapper Takeoff has been released from jail after paying the $1 million bond
The suspect charged with murder in the death of Migos member Takeoff posted the $1 million bond set for him and was released from jail Tuesday, according to CNN affiliate KPRC. In December, Harris County Judge Josh Hill kept Patrick Xavier Clark’s bond at $1 million, denying a reduction, reasoning...
Idaho8.com
Trump accused in lawsuit of causing wrongful death of Officer Brian Sicknick in US Capitol attack
The estate of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is suing two rioters involved in the attack and former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in egging it on. The civil lawsuit, filed Thursday in...
Idaho8.com
Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of protests planned on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
The US Capitol Police is ramping up its security posture and monitoring online chatter about planned protests set to occur on Friday’s two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Multiple sources tell CNN that USCP will have civil disturbance units on standby for several...
Idaho8.com
US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever
For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority — an Iron Age ivory “cosmetic spoon” that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of...
Idaho8.com
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
Idaho8.com
New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit
A New York state judge on Friday denied motions from former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York attorney general’s $250 million lawsuit, finding some of the arguments “frivolous.”. Judge Arthur Engoron had previously rejected several of the Trumps’...
Idaho8.com
Theophilus London reunited with family after being reported missing
Rap artist and musician Theophilus London has been found after being reported missing by his family, according to Los Angeles police. “Mr. London was located in good condition and reunited with his family,” the LAPD told CNN in a statement Thursday. The artist’s family said London, 35, from Trinidad...
Comments / 0