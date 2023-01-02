Read full article on original website
10 observations: Kane exits in Hawks' loss to Lightning
The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third straight game. They scored the first goal only six times in their previous 34 contests. They're starting to turn a corner in that department, but they're 0-3-0 in the last three games when scoring first.
10 observations: Bulls snap Nets streak behind role players
Good luck figuring out the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. With Wednesday's 121-112 home victory over the Nets, which snapped a 12-game Brooklyn win streak, the Bulls moved to 6-1 against the Eastern Conference's top three seeds, albeit 17-21 on the season. Here are 10 observations:. 1. The last time these two...
Kane to miss game with injury for first time since 2015
Despite participating in Friday's morning skate, Patrick Kane said he will not play against the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center because of a lower-body injury. If he really wanted to, Kane said he could play, but it doesn't make sense to push it. He's going to take the extra time to heal.
Hawks being cautious after Kane suffers lower-body injury
Patrick Kane left after the second period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center and did not return for the third period. The team called it a medical update but did not provide any specifics. After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson called...
Hawks' Seth Jones named NHL All-Star for 5th time in career
The NHL announced each team's initial representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, and for the fifth time in his career, Seth Jones has been selected. Jones has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season. His 24:40 of ice time ranks first on the team and 13th among all NHL skaters. He missed 10 games earlier in the campaign because of a thumb injury.
Why Blackhawks rewarded Brett Seney with call-up
The Blackhawks were forced to make a few call-ups from the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday after placing MacKenzie Entwistle (wrist fracture) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) on injured reserve and losing Patrick Kane to a lower-body injury on Tuesday. Lukas Reichel was the headliner of the recall list, and rightfully...
Podcast: Interview with GM Mark Bernard on state of IceHogs
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Rockford IceHogs president and general manager Mark Bernard. What does it mean to him to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame? Why is Rockford having so much success this season? How is Lukas Reichel's development going? How important has it been to surround the younger players with veterans? Is Arvid Soderblom the real deal? How different is the pipeline today compared to a year ago? Bernard answers all that and more.
The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane
After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said after practice that...
Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic
Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to be more unpredictable at the offensive end rather than devolving into the isolation-heavy style that yielded some gratifying moments in 2021-22 but ultimately stagnated when the games mattered most. It’s a mantra that has yielded inconsistent results overall.
Zach LaVine buries 11 3-pointers as Bulls top 76ers
Zach LaVine hit 11 of 13 shots from 3-point territory and scored 41 points to lift the Chicago Bulls past
Grading 11 ambitious Bulls trade ideas as deadline looms
As the calendar flips to 2023, the Chicago Bulls sit 16-21 and a half-game outside of the Eastern Conference’s play-in picture. It has been an underwhelming start to a season that began with talk of continuity and a potential playoff series win. And it has fueled rampant trade speculation from NBA insiders and Bulls fans alike.
