NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Kane exits in Hawks' loss to Lightning

The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third straight game. They scored the first goal only six times in their previous 34 contests. They're starting to turn a corner in that department, but they're 0-3-0 in the last three games when scoring first.
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' Seth Jones named NHL All-Star for 5th time in career

The NHL announced each team's initial representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, and for the fifth time in his career, Seth Jones has been selected. Jones has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season. His 24:40 of ice time ranks first on the team and 13th among all NHL skaters. He missed 10 games earlier in the campaign because of a thumb injury.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Blackhawks rewarded Brett Seney with call-up

The Blackhawks were forced to make a few call-ups from the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday after placing MacKenzie Entwistle (wrist fracture) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) on injured reserve and losing Patrick Kane to a lower-body injury on Tuesday. Lukas Reichel was the headliner of the recall list, and rightfully...
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Interview with GM Mark Bernard on state of IceHogs

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Rockford IceHogs president and general manager Mark Bernard. What does it mean to him to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame? Why is Rockford having so much success this season? How is Lukas Reichel's development going? How important has it been to surround the younger players with veterans? Is Arvid Soderblom the real deal? How different is the pipeline today compared to a year ago? Bernard answers all that and more.
NBC Sports Chicago

The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane

After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said after practice that...
NBC Sports Chicago

Donovan addresses DeRozan, LaVine's late-game dynamic

Remember Chicago Bulls training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season? When “random” was an even more popular buzzword than “continuity?”. That was head coach Billy Donovan’s way of emphasizing the need for his team to be more unpredictable at the offensive end rather than devolving into the isolation-heavy style that yielded some gratifying moments in 2021-22 but ultimately stagnated when the games mattered most. It’s a mantra that has yielded inconsistent results overall.
NBC Sports Chicago

Grading 11 ambitious Bulls trade ideas as deadline looms

As the calendar flips to 2023, the Chicago Bulls sit 16-21 and a half-game outside of the Eastern Conference’s play-in picture. It has been an underwhelming start to a season that began with talk of continuity and a potential playoff series win. And it has fueled rampant trade speculation from NBA insiders and Bulls fans alike.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

