Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials said one person has died after a major crash on U.S. 287 southbound today. The crash involved two semi trucks, and ended with a tanker carrying oil turned over on its side. One of the truck drivers was airlifted and died from...
1 dead after wreck involving a tree in Cimarron County
CIMARRON COUNTY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol released information regarding a wreck on Sunday resulting in one death near Boise City O.K. According to an OHP press release, all indicators show that at around 1:14 a.m. a pickup truck was eastbound on US 412 and N0350 RD. Officials said the truck […]
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
kscbnews.net
Lisa Dawn DeHerrera
Lisa Dawn DeHerrera, age 46, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home in Hugoton. She was born September 2, 1976, in Hugoton, Kansas, the daughter of Larry and Carol Ann (Hackley) DeHerrera. Lisa grew up in Elkhart and graduated from Elkhart High School. She has worked for the Stevens...
kgncnewsnow.com
Dalhart Police Looking For Answers After Body Found
Dalhart police are investigating a man’s death after his body was found. DPD officers responded on December 21st to a report of a deceased person in the 1200 block of Olive Avenue. This is an open investigation pending autopsy results,” police said. “No arrests have been made.”
kscbnews.net
Colleen Raye Dittfurth
Colleen Raye Dittfurth, 70, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Western Prairie Care Center, in Ulysses, Kansas. She was the daughter of Duane and Ada (Ratliff) Rasmusson and was born June 14, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She and Walter “Dale” Dittfurth were married on December 31, 2008,...
Comments / 0