4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KSAT 12
San Antonio nightlife, business community mourns death of influential St. Mary’s bar owner
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio nightlife and live music community is mourning the loss of an influential figure on the St. Mary’s strip. Blayne Tucker, 42, died Friday morning on Dec. 30. His cause of death is unknown. Tucker was a beloved friend and co-owner of The...
KSAT 12
Video of grass fire at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery goes viral on TikTok
SAN ANTONIO – A video that shows a grass fire at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetary is going viral on TikTok. The video, uploaded by Steve Torres on Wednesday, shows flames surrounding dozens of headstones as firefighters respond with water and shovels. As of Thursday afternoon, the 52-second...
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
'Incredible person': San Antonio community mourns co-owner of The Mix
'He's already immensely missed.'
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
MuySA: Coming to terms with San Antonio’s disdain for Marbach Road
San Antonio feels some type of way about Marbach.
San Antonio Italian restaurant Albi's Vite to open second location soon
You can pretend you're a guest at the White Lotus.
Pleasanton Express
Local trio chosen to play in San Antonio All-Star game
This Saturday evening some of the best football players in the San Antonio area will play in the 45th annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome. Among those playing will be three players from Atascosa County. Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos will represent Pleasanton while Clyde Schuchart will represent Jourdanton. All three will be members of Team Black going up against Team Gold at 5 p.m.
Fire breaks out in garage; family's cat passes away
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to a house fire where six people were asleep inside. Sadly, their cat died in the fire. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Roark Drive on the city's east side. The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out in the...
Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition. The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have...
San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says
SAN ANTONIO — Following San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry's DWI arrest stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive. Located on the north side, Evil Olive is where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a...
KSAT 12
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to join UTSA in non-faculty role
SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will join the University of Texas at San Antonio in a non-faculty role, the university announced Friday. According to a news release, Wolff will “share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs” beginning with the spring semester that starts Jan. 17.
KENS 5
Best chicken ever? Inside Dave's Hot Chicken in San Antonio
People have been waiting for Dave's Hot Chicken to open in San Antonio. Lexi Hazlett went for the soft opening, and the line was out the door.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas, is one of the most exciting cities in the Lone Star State. It's also the perfect starting point to visit the incredible destinations, famous cities, festivals, national parks, and stunning landmarks in and around the great state of Texas. If you're seeking the perfect day trip, a...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
MySanAntonio
Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio
It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
San Antonio's rental market increasingly competitive, report says
For every vacant rental property in San Antonio, there are 12 potential tenants, according to the report.
