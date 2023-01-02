ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!

Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Local trio chosen to play in San Antonio All-Star game

This Saturday evening some of the best football players in the San Antonio area will play in the 45th annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome. Among those playing will be three players from Atascosa County. Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos will represent Pleasanton while Clyde Schuchart will represent Jourdanton. All three will be members of Team Black going up against Team Gold at 5 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to join UTSA in non-faculty role

SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will join the University of Texas at San Antonio in a non-faculty role, the university announced Friday. According to a news release, Wolff will “share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs” beginning with the spring semester that starts Jan. 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas, is one of the most exciting cities in the Lone Star State. It's also the perfect starting point to visit the incredible destinations, famous cities, festivals, national parks, and stunning landmarks in and around the great state of Texas. If you're seeking the perfect day trip, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio

It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

