ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

How much more snow for Utah?

By Nate Larsen
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vNpG_0k0cWiiW00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – After feet of snowfall in our mountain areas this weekend, heavy snowfall will remain in the forecast into Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for the mountain ranges with an additional 4-8″ of snow expected. Isolated amounts of 12″ are possible in the upper cottonwoods. The Wasatch Back also remains under a storm warning through Monday morning and 3-6″ of additional snowfall is expected.

In the valleys, Winter Weather Advisories continue after several inches of snowfall. The advisories will run through Monday morning and call for 2-4″ of snow for the northern valleys with higher amounts possible on the Benches.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight leading to possibly slick, snow-covered roads early in the morning.

After the main advisories expire, additional scattered snow showers will remain in the forecast.  We’ll have more updates on ABC4.com/weather .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 4

Related
ABC4

New weather alerts for Wasatch Front

Our latest storm started as valley rain and mountain snow, but shifts that valley rain to snow overnight. As a result, the National Weather Service has added a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Utah ahead of a storm expected through Friday morning. The Advisory is set to go into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday morning.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Widespread wet weather tonight

As we go through the afternoon, valley rain and mountain snow will spread across the state and by this evening everyone in Utah will have a decent chance of picking up some wet weather.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Snow coming just in time for Friday morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY — With additional snow in the forecast for Utah on Friday, the morning commute could be an interesting one. “This is one of those sloppy storms that’s barely snow,” said KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “Because it’s so wet and the temperatures are just right there around freezing. So again, it doesn’t look like huge accumulations just a lot of slop.”
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Brief break Wednesday ahead of late week storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! The first week of 2023 has brought an active pattern in the weather world, and while we get a brief break in Northern Utah today, a chance of wet weather looms in the Southwest corner of the state. Overall, today will...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Next storm arrives tomorrow

On Friday, the valley rain may transition back to snow in our northern valleys as colder air begins to move in, depending on how long the moisture lingers behind the cold front. Mountains will likely see some decent totals from this system, with early projections anywhere from 6-12" for the high country.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calmer midweek then active to end the week

Today will bring a continued slight chance for generally light snow showers to northern Utah while a system brushing the southern half of the state will bring a chance for low-elevation rain and high-elevation snow.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Best places to see bald eagles this winter: DWR

Utahns may not believe this, but America's national bird flies to the Beehive State in the winter to not only find food but to also escape the colder conditions in the north. As February rolls around, hundreds of bald eagles will have settled in throughout the state, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Lingering light showers through tomorrow

Happy Monday, Utah. Hopefully, you had a great and safe New Year's weekend. After an extremely active weekend that left most spots with more than several inches of snow in most valleys and multiple feet of snow in the mountains, our skies will be slightly calmer today. With that being said, they won't be completely quiet as lingering showers will be possible today.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

Making quick decisions to save lives is part of being a firefighter, but how do they know when to rush into a building on fire? Or when it's simply too dangerous to go inside? As firefighters in North Ogden tell ABC4 News, they let science decide, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
UTAH STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy