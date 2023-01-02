How much more snow for Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – After feet of snowfall in our mountain areas this weekend, heavy snowfall will remain in the forecast into Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for the mountain ranges with an additional 4-8″ of snow expected. Isolated amounts of 12″ are possible in the upper cottonwoods. The Wasatch Back also remains under a storm warning through Monday morning and 3-6″ of additional snowfall is expected.

In the valleys, Winter Weather Advisories continue after several inches of snowfall. The advisories will run through Monday morning and call for 2-4″ of snow for the northern valleys with higher amounts possible on the Benches.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight leading to possibly slick, snow-covered roads early in the morning.

After the main advisories expire, additional scattered snow showers will remain in the forecast. We’ll have more updates on ABC4.com/weather .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.