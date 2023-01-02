ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Kirby Road to be closed due to rain coming in this week

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpK8q_0k0cWgx400

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Public Works Department announced that Kirby Road near the Elkhorn Slough will be closed for public safety.

Officals said the closure is due to the rain coming in throughout the remainder of the week.

The road is county maintained and leads into Kirby Park which is run by the Moss Landing Harbor District. Officals said that Kirby Park will also be closed as well.

County officials will collaborate with harbor officials to reassess when they can reopen the road.

The post Kirby Road to be closed due to rain coming in this week appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
gilroylife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Thursday evening: Storm damage and up 5 more inches of rain coming in next 2 storms

As of Thursday, Rio del Mar and the mouth of Pajaro River have flooded, strong high tide swells have wrecked the Seacliff pier and overwhelmed Santa Cruz's West Cliff Drive, forcing partial closure of road and an evacuation of the wharf. Across the county, at least 23 roads are closed. And while this storm has mostly subsided, two more storms will hit Santa Cruz County between Thursday and Monday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Neighbors in Carmel area react to strong storm

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., (KION-TV), The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some of the evacuation orders to warnings. But Scenic Road is one of multiple road closures throughout the area. Powerful waves spilled onto parts of Highway 1. The gusty winds even shook cameras that belonged to our KION team. Mark...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy gets drenched: Atmospheric river storms heighten risks of flooding, injury, authorities say

A formidable rain storm arrived in Gilroy this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend. Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-6, according to the National Weather Service.
GILROY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening

We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

￼New evacuations issued to Carmel-By-The-Sea

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)- An evacuation warning has been issued for areas of the Fourth Addition neighborhood and Carmel Point effective immediately, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. The area’s includes: East of Valley View Avenue -South of Santa Lucia Ave -West of Rio Rd -North of Dolores St/ 14th Ave/17th Ave. Click here to see The post ￼New evacuations issued to Carmel-By-The-Sea appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wall of sandbags put up in Chualar in the hopes to stop flooding

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV) – Over 4,000 sandbags have been put together to protect homes from flooding in Chualar. The sandbags were filled up by The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Gabilan Crew. If you need sandbags they are being handed out at the Chualar Fire Station on 24581 Washington Street. The post Wall of sandbags put up in Chualar in the hopes to stop flooding appeared first on KION546.
CHUALAR, CA
benitolink.com

County issues evacuation warning for parts of north county

Residents of the following areas are warned of a possible evacuation due to a severe weather event:. San Felipe Rd from CA156 to County line, Lovers Lane, Lake Rd, Frye Lane, Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Rd from San Felipe Rd to Frazier Lake Rd. Pacheco Creek Dam is at capacity and is expected to start overflowing soon.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm

WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Wharf open after dangerous waves

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Wharf is fully open after being closed due to sever weather Thursday. "Santa Cruz Wharf staff completed a structural inspection and while a number of piles were broken during the high surf event, they have not compromised the structural integrity of the Wharf," said a spokesperson for The post Santa Cruz Wharf open after dangerous waves appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy