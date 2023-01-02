ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team’s new coordinators faced the media Friday afternoon and gave a glimpse of what Husker nation can expect under their leadership. There will be big changes to Nebraska’s offense next season under new playcaller Marcus Satterfield. “We’ll get in a huddle...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers head to Minnesota

Nebraska completes its two-game road swings Saturday morning, as the Huskers travel to Minneapolis for a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tipoff from Williams Arena is set for shortly after 11 a.m. (central) and the game will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1011now.com

Lincoln North Star rings in 2023 with upset win over HAC Champs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five days after winning the HAC Tournament, the Lincoln High boys basketball team was upset by Lincoln North Star in front of a raucous crowd. The Navigators stunned the 4th-ranked Links, 51-48, on Thursday night at The Swamp. North Star was led by Antallah Sandlin’el’s 17...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln High looks to build off of HAC Championship win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High girls basketball has turned the page and changed the culture in just two quick seasons. The Links are coming off their deepest playoff run since 2000. They were one win shy of an appearance in the state title game to end the 2021-22 season. Less than a year later the Links have lost just one game entering 2023 8-1.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Bicameral Bill

Lincoln Stars forward Mason Marcellus leads the USHL in assists. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen gives inaugural address. Jim Pillen gives his inaugural address as governor at the state capitol on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Marcellus embraces captain role

SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck. Holiday light donations supporting local causes in Lincoln. Updated: 3 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to get involved with during this first weekend of the new year, Visit Lincoln has compiled a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts. SCB Winter Jam. There is going to be a lot of basketball happening in these two facilities...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Bryan Health: How to stick to your resolutions throughout the New Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the new year brings new resolutions and sometimes staying motivated can be the hardest part of achieving them. Dr. Dave Miers, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Health, gave these tips for sticking with resolutions throughout the year. Keep it simple. Start with just...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Plan in place to build cargo hub at Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a search that started with a study of about 5,000 airports across the country. On Thursday, an agreement was reached to make the Lincoln Airport the home of a new air cargo storage facility with a price tag of up to $65 million. The...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Scammers pose as former Omaha City Council member

Nebraska senators start new legislative session with new faces, new issues to tackle. With a room full of family and the Pledge of Allegiance, the 108th Legislature started their 2023 session, and Gordon Senator Tom Brewer is calling it a complete reset. A new year at the zoo. Updated: 21...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Holiday light donations supporting local causes in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s just about time for most of us to take down the sights and sounds of the holiday season and over the next several days you can donate your holiday lights for causes right in Lincoln. For the 10th year you can recycle your holiday...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

