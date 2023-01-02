Buccaneers' Tom Brady 'channeled LeBron James' with egregious flop to get officials to call penalty vs. Panthers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Sporting News
Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment
Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 18
It all comes down to this. The NFL's 14 participants in the 2023 playoffs will be determined in Week 18, and while 11 spots have already been clinched, the final three berths will come right down to the wire. It will begin on Saturday when the Jaguars and Titans play...
Sporting News
NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023
There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Sporting News
When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57
The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
Sporting News
Where will AFC championship game be played? Latest news on NFL's neutral site location for 2023 playoffs
With the NFL cancelling Bengals vs. Bills, the league submitted a proposal trying to combat potential inequities between the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 seeds in the playoffs should they arise. Because the Bengals and Bills will no longer have a 17th game, the Bengals lost their shot at the...
Sporting News
Meet Denny Kellington, rest of Bills medical staff credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life: 'Really outstanding work'
As positive updates on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to trickle in, we're learning more about the efforts that helped save his life. While it took an entire team of medical professionals from the Bills, Bengals, paramedics and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to put Hamlin on the road to recovery, doctors from the hospital today singled out the Bills' medical staff for its rapid response when Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.
ESPN: LeBron James to sit down for exclusive interview
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James will be airing Friday night, ESPN announced. The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. on the ESPN2 network. The interview will air at the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to...
Ekblad ends power-play drought with 2 goals to start Panthers’ trip with win in Detroit
Star defenseman Aaron Ekblad hadn’t scored a power-play goal since before Halloween.
Heat And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers single-game tournaments
In the final game of the NFL regular season, we have a classic NFC North matchup as the Lions travel to Lambeau Field to play the Packers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Packers enter this prime-time contest as 4.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 49 points, according to BetMGM. If Green Bay wins on Sunday night, they will clinch a playoff berth. However, if the Seahawks lose and the Lions win, they will take the final playoff spot in the NFC. This game has a ton of playmakers on both teams that will make it fun to put together a FanDuel single-game lineup.
Sporting News
Explaining the NFL's options for Bills vs. Bengals, from no-contest cancellation to rescheduled Week 19
The Bills vs. Bengals game was supposed to be the "Monday Night Football" game of the year in Week 17. The two teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and squaring off in a potential postseason preview from two of the best teams in the AFC. However, the contest quickly turned...
Sporting News
Joe Buck reflects on Damar Hamlin's collapse, says situation was a 'blur': 'I have no idea what I said'
Monday night was just "kind of a blur" for Joe Buck. ESPN was widely praised for its handling of the Damar Hamlin situation during "Monday Night Football." Soon after the Bills safety collapsed on the field, the broadcast turned from football game to serious news story. As the broadcast team,...
Sporting News
Giants vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 18
The Eagles will try to snap their two-game winning streak on Sunday afternoon against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). The Eagles have a chance to win the NFC East and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win in the regular-season finale. Philadelphia had an opportunity to capture both things last week but lost 20-10 to the Saints with Gardner Minshew under center. Meanwhile, the Giants punched their ticket into the postseason and locked themselves into the NFC's No. 6 seed with a dominating 38-10 win over the Colts last week.
