Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
A lot took place during Yellowstone Season 5’s midseason finale. One of the highlights is the battle lines that became officially crossed between Wes Bentley‘s Jamie Dutton and Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton. On opposite sides of the same fight, they vow to put a permanent end to their long-lasting feud. However, at the beginning of the episode, fans also finally learned how Rip (Cole Hauser) came to earn the “Y” brand so many of our favorite characters, including Lloyd, Kayce, and Jimmy now wear.
1923 is shaking things up in a big way heading into Episode 4, and the actors behind Jack Dutton and Elizabeth Strafford are thrilled to play a major part in it all. “The Duttons are such a fun family to play, you know? They ain’t no sheep,” begins Darren Mann with his signature wide, beaming smile. Audiences today know Mann as Jack Dutton, son of James Badge Dale’s John Dutton Sr., who was 1883‘s only legacy character to make the jump into 1923. The events of Season 1, Episode 3, however, saw Dale’s dutiful portrayal of John Sr. cut short as the Duttons enemies of the 1920s prove some of the most deadly in the family’s history.
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley plays the insufferable Jamie Dutton, becoming one of the show’s most prominent antagonists over the last few seasons. However, Bentley recently sat down for an interview with The New York Times. In the article, Bentley talks about his past drug addiction and how it affected his early career. He also talks about his path to recovery and how he must channel the “sadness” of Jamie Dutton to properly play his character.
Scientists are currently hashing out an eruption response plan so officials with Yellowstone National Park can quickly react if the park’s “supervolcano” blows. The park, which covers parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, is one of the most seismically active areas in the country. Last year alone, nearly 2,500 rumbled through the region, and 500 of those took place in September.
Audiences are still reeling from 1923‘s shocking third episode. James Badge Dale, however, knew what he was getting into all along. Beware of major spoilers for 1923 ahead. Stepping into a role that’s already been played by another actor is a unique challenge. Even if audiences only know that character from their childhood, we typically meet their parents and experience everything else that will inform their adulthood. This was, of course, the case for the first John Dutton of Yellowstone lore when we met him through tiny 5-year-old Audie Rick in the show’s first prequel, 1883.
Yellowstone actor Wes Bentley, has developed an extremely difficult relationship with his emotionally complicated character, Jamie Dutton. Bentley originally made his debut as Jamie whenYellowstone debuted in 2018. At that time, Jamie was a self-assured assured lawyer, aiming to make a name for himself as a politician. Five seasons later, he’s done just that, becoming Montana’s Attorney General. However, while he’s clawed his way up the political ladder, closer and closer to becoming governor, he often struggles emotionally. Following Sunday’s midseason finale of Yellowstone, Wes Bentley shared how Jamie’s sadness impacts his own life away from the set.
Yellowstone fans aren’t alone in being in the dark following the midseason finale, as star Luke Grimes admits he’s been left guessing, too. Recently, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked if Grimes had any idea of how Yellowstone would conclude. “I think some of the cast know the end,” the Kayce Dutton actor told Fallon. “Some have been told, some haven’t.”
1923 actor James Badge Dale recently opened up about playing John Dutton Sr, and a recent unexpected turn for the character. The actor, known for turns in The Departed and a starring role in the cult horror hit The Empty Man, revealed it was a grueling shoot. “They had the...
Much like his Yellowstone character, Kayce Dutton, Luke Grimes calls Montana home. However, that wasn’t the case before COVID shut the entire world down in 2020. At that time, he and his wife had just settled into an apartment in Texas. When production stalled on Yellowstone, Grimes decided he couldn’t just sit at home and wait. Instead, he embarked on a cross-country adventure and found a new home.
