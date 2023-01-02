Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report
Anyone criticizing Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in regards to the medical emergency Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered... The post Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report appeared first on Outsider.
Country Music Stars Offer Their Support for Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin
The country music community is rallying around Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. In a devastating instance during the first quarter, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins’ tackle of the 24-year-old player prompted his heart to abruptly stop beating. For nearly 10 minutes,...
Damar Hamlin’s Father Reportedly Gave Promising Update to Entire Bills Team
The father of Damar Hamlin reportedly held a Zoom call with the Buffalo Bills Wednesday to provide an update on the condition of his son. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mario Hamlin informed the team that Damar Hamlin was making progress following his on-field collapse Monday night. “In the words...
Damar Hamlin Reportedly Opened His Eyes, Is Responsive Amid ‘Remarkable Improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to show signs of improvement just days after suffering a cardiac arrest in... The post Damar Hamlin Reportedly Opened His Eyes, Is Responsive Amid ‘Remarkable Improvement’ appeared first on Outsider.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Aaron Rodgers Spotted With Potential New Girlfriend, NBA Heiress, at Milwaukee Bucks Game
Don’t look now but Aaron Rodgers might be in another relationship. She also has a deep connection to Wisconsin sports. Rogers was recently seen at a Milwaukee Bucks game sitting next to Mallory Edens. An NFL and NBA merger of sorts. For those that don’t know, Mallory is the...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin Addresses Team Via FaceTime for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
On Monday, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rather than returning to his feet, medical personnel rushed Hamlin from the field, sparking concern among his teammates, coaches, fans, and fellow NFL players. For days, it appeared...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
NFL Reportedly Makes Final Decision on Whether to Resume Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL has made a final decision on the resumption of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game from Monday night. The game will not be rescheduled and it will be labeled as a “no contest.”. A decision from the league was reportedly finalized on Thursday, an AP report indicates. The...
Bad News for the Jets as Miami Dolphins Remove Locker Room Ping-Pong Table With Playoff Berth on the Line
Miami needs a win Sunday to clinch an NFL playoff berth. And here’s how seriously the Dolphins are taking the... The post Bad News for the Jets as Miami Dolphins Remove Locker Room Ping-Pong Table With Playoff Berth on the Line appeared first on Outsider.
Aaron Rodgers Addresses Possibility of Playing Final Home Game with Packers
There’s a chance that Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions is the last time Aaron Rodgers is wearing the home colors at Lambeau Field. The four-time NFL MVP isn’t getting into the nitty-gritty of his future just yet, but he acknowledged he may be playing his final home game with the organization.
Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin’s Family Have Been in Contact Following Positive Update
When Damar Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday Night Football, no one expected what happened to happen. Especially not Higgins. These were two NFL players doing what they do. Play football. And it ended with a traumatic moment. Since that moment, there have been a lot...
Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant
Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms unleashed a profanity-laced rant on rival network ESPN Tuesday stemming... The post Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant appeared first on Outsider.
Report Suggests Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Could Be Fired With Week 18 Loss
The Miami Dolphins can advance to the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets. But if they don’t, is Mike McDaniel in trouble? It is hard to believe that the young, charismatic NFL head coach would be on the chopping block, regardless of what happens on Sunday.
How the NFL Could Approach AFC Playoff Picture After Bills-Bengals Postponement
According to reports, it’s increasingly unlikely that the NFL will reschedule the Bills-Bengals game after the terrifying medical emergency involving Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football. Resuming the contest was the furthest thing from anyone’s mind. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he believes the NFL will not...
Buffalo Bills Reveal Special ‘3’ Tribute Patches for Damar Hamlin for NFL’s Week 18 Game
This Sunday the Buffalo Bills are going to be sporting special tribute patches for Damar Hamlin. Each jersey will feature... The post Buffalo Bills Reveal Special ‘3’ Tribute Patches for Damar Hamlin for NFL’s Week 18 Game appeared first on Outsider.
NFL, College Football Fans React After Peyton Hillis Reportedly Hospitalized After Drowning Incident
The news about Peyton Hillis heroically saving his children from drowning has fans all over sending messages of support. While in Mississippi, Hillis’ children got into some trouble in the water. That’s when the former NFL running back stepped in. According to a Facebook post from Peyton Hillis’...
NFL to Honor Damar Hamlin in Week 18 With Moment of Support, Jersey Patches & More
Prior to the Week 18 kick-off, the NFL announced it was honoring Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin with a moment of support, jersey patches, and more during the upcoming games. In a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a new statement was given by the NFL about honoring the Buffalo Bills...
