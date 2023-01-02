Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Joe Burrow admits locker room split for Week 18 after Damar Hamlin incident
The NFL did the right thing in postponing the Bengals-Bills clash after what happened on the field to Damar Hamlin. The league has been as supportive as it can be in trying to be respectful amid all the concern, but that won’t stop football from returning to the field. Joe Burrow knows it, too.
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were first-hand witnesses to the harrowing scenes that transpired during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game was temporarily suspended and eventually called off completely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground due to cardiac arrest. Burrow himself has now been able to process […] The post Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote
The NFL and its owners passed a resolution on Friday specifying AFC playoff scenarios after Monday’s marquee matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended as a result of Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The full resolution that just passed https://t.co/HK3W3qCyQ2 pic.twitter.com/IMD5w3IxKW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023 The […] The post Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote appeared first on ClutchPoints.
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit
It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Steelers news: Pittsburgh takes a step closer to adding weapon with Hall of Fame blood
The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at making the playoffs heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season. Ahead of their all-important game against the Cleveland Browns at home this coming Sunday, the Steelers worked out a couple of players Tuesday. One of them was guard Mike Panasiuk, and the other was tight end Thaddeus Moss.
Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty
The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing season in 2022, to the extent that they could be looking to change things up at quarterback going forward. With Derek Carr’s Raiders’ future unclear, wide receiver Davante Adams got brutally honest on the prospects of his own playing career in Las Vegas. Adams, who is longtime best […] The post Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell injury updates for Week 18
Heading into the final stretch of the season, injuries have impacted the San Francisco 49ers offense. But now in Week 18, they seem to be back in full force. Upon his arrival to the 49ers at the trade deadline, running back Christian McCaffrey has led the backfield. Over the 10 games that he has played, […] The post Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell injury updates for Week 18 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed
If there’s one player in the NBA who has seen his name mentioned numerous times in trade chatter over the last couple of seasons, it’s been Myles Turner. If rumors are to be believed, the Indiana Pacers have been actively shopping him almost every trade deadline yet he’s still remained on the team. The Pacers […] The post RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Sam Hartman can lead Notre Dame football to National Championship
Sam Hartman made it official on Thursday, announcing his commitment to the Notre Dame football program after transferring from Wake Forest following their Gasparilla Bowl victory in December. Hartman, the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, brings an elite-level talent into the Fighting Irish’ quarterback room. It’s an area head coach Marcus Freeman had made […] The post Why Sam Hartman can lead Notre Dame football to National Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 greatest Oregon football players of all time, ranked
High-flying offense, extravagant uniforms, and one of the best mascots in college sports are just some of the things that come to mind when discussing Oregon football. The Ducks have carved out a clear identity for themselves and have become one of the most exciting teams in college football history. Although they haven’t won a national championship yet, they are a consistent threat and are bound to break through someday.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets final status update for Week 18 vs. Bengals
It’s been over one month since Lamar Jackson last practiced for the Baltimore Ravens and the team has not indicated when they expect him back. Ahead of the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, Jackson has officially been ruled out by the Ravens. With the playoffs looming, Jackson is dealing with a […] The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets final status update for Week 18 vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj’s Anthony Davis injury update will have Lakers fans fired up
All hope is not lost for the Los Angeles Lakers. At 16-21, LA remains 13th in the West and 3.5 games behind the eighth spot in the conference. However, with Anthony Davis now working his way back from a foot injury, it seems that the Lakers are primed to make another push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.
Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney tries to clean up critical comments after getting sent home
Jadeveon Clowney was sent home from practice by the Cleveland Browns on Friday after he made some critical comments about the franchise. Now, Clowney is attempting to clean up the public relations mess he made, as he released a statement through his agent, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. In the statement, Clowney’s agent said […] The post Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney tries to clean up critical comments after getting sent home appeared first on ClutchPoints.
