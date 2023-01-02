ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

Festival encourages everyone to make music, regardless of skill

YORK, Pa. — Music is meant for everyone. That's the message Gretchen Dekker, an adjunct professor of music at York College of Pennsylvania and the president of the York Music Teachers Association, is driving home with the first Miller Make Music! Festival, set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 in York.
YORK, PA
WTAJ

PA Farm Show: Five things you can get for free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show have an opportunity to take advantage of free services throughout the event. The PA Farm Show begins with a closed swine judging event on January 5, 2023, and opens to the public on January 6 with the food court. Here are five things you can […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life

YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant

Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Frosty, the dog!

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Frosty, is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County. Frosty is a small, 2-year-old tripod who has lots of energy to burn and is looking for an active family to join. At first glance, you...
NEW FREEDOM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location

READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
READING, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

