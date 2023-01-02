Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Festival encourages everyone to make music, regardless of skill
YORK, Pa. — Music is meant for everyone. That's the message Gretchen Dekker, an adjunct professor of music at York College of Pennsylvania and the president of the York Music Teachers Association, is driving home with the first Miller Make Music! Festival, set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 in York.
PA Farm Show: Five things you can get for free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show have an opportunity to take advantage of free services throughout the event. The PA Farm Show begins with a closed swine judging event on January 5, 2023, and opens to the public on January 6 with the food court. Here are five things you can […]
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
Your guide to the 2023 Pa. Farm Show: Parking, food, goat yoga – but no baby chicks
The countdown is on for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The January tradition is Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair and also gives everyone an opportunity to break new year’s resolutions (fried cheese cube, anyone?), learn more about the state’s vast agricultural industry and pet baby animals.
Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life
YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant
Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Few things beat a relaxing, filling weekend brunch out. Lancaster has a fair share of trendy spots pinned down all across the county. Here are three eateries serving up delicious foods during the weekend.
Twin Ponds Figure Skating Club hosts free learn-to-skate night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Alece Zinsmeister from Mechanicsburg has been on the ice since she was five years old. The now eight-year-old showcased her skills at tonight’s Free Learn to Skate at Twin Ponds Arena in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. “Once you get used to it, you can...
York County man helps kids excel through bicycles | Jefferson Awards
YORK, Pa. — Brandt Kingsley's wheels started turning many years ago. Needing to improve his life and drop some necessary weight, he turned to a childhood love: his bike. "If you love the life you're experiencing living, then you're a success," Kingsley said. He met his goals, but his...
Why were Harrisburg black neighborhoods demolished and what’s being done in remembrance of them?
In the Old Eighth Ward and the Seventh Ward of Harrisburg, thousands of primarily black homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The demolitions within the Old Eighth Ward took place as Pennsylvania’s government...
PennLive.com
Retired lawyer, 64, joins Harrisburg police cadet class: ‘It’s never too late’
By the time they hit their 60s, many Pennsylvanians are likely thinking about retirement and all of its benefits — more time for hobbies, vacations, and enjoying their golden years. But 64-year-old Daniel Donovan felt called to serve when he saw police departments struggling to recruit new officers during...
Lancaster County healthcare center temporarily closed after sprinkler system malfunction
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County health center is temporarily closed due to heavy water damage brought on by a malfunction with the building's sprinkler and HVAC system. Union Community Care's New Holland facility, located at 435 South Kinzer Avenue, suffered the water damage on Dec. 26, 2022.
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know
The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
Furry Friends with Frosty, the dog!
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Frosty, is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County. Frosty is a small, 2-year-old tripod who has lots of energy to burn and is looking for an active family to join. At first glance, you...
WFMZ-TV Online
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location
READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
Woman scammed out of nearly $7,000 from fake book deal, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A book deal scam has left one Lancaster County woman out $6,800. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) conducted an interview regarding an online report of fraud. According to the victim, she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of "XXXXXXXS"...
echo-pilot.com
View Susquehanna River ice from lofty Enola Low Grade Rail Trail, 140-foot high trestle
The Enola Low Grade Rail Trail offers an elevated view of Susquehanna River ice and plenty of spacious views of the York County shoreline while biking or strolling or along the cliffs of the Lancaster County shore. The river-facing portion of the trail runs just over six miles...
Printing company in Lancaster expected to close, laying off over 600 workers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to the State Department of Labor and Industry, over 600 people will be laid off from two Lancaster printing companies. LSC Communications Lancaster West Plant, located at 1375 Harrisburg Pike, and Lancaster East Plant, at 216 Greenfield Road, will be closing their doors permanently on March 31, 2023.
