Suspect in custody after officer grazed by bullet during standoff in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police surrounded a home in Clearwater on Sunday night, responding to a barricaded subject.

Clearwater police said they responded to the home in the 1100 block of Ridge Avenue just after 7:00 p.m.

Police said an officer’s arm was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released that night.

The standoff ended after police deployed tear gas and the suspect, 60-year-old James Albert Wassman, was arrested just before 11:00 p.m.

James Albert Wassman (Credit: Clearwater Police Department)

He was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and discharging a firearm on residential property.



