Suspect in custody after officer grazed by bullet during standoff in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police surrounded a home in Clearwater on Sunday night, responding to a barricaded subject.
Clearwater police said they responded to the home in the 1100 block of Ridge Avenue just after 7:00 p.m.Teenager in critical condition after shooting at downtown Tampa park
Police said an officer’s arm was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released that night.
The standoff ended after police deployed tear gas and the suspect, 60-year-old James Albert Wassman, was arrested just before 11:00 p.m.
He was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and discharging a firearm on residential property.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 1