James Franklin and Kyle Whittingham hold joint Rose Bowl press conference

PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) — On the eve of the Rose Bowl, Penn State head coach James Franklin and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham shared a stage for a joint press conference on Monday morning.

The pair previewed their upcoming Rose Bowl game on Tuesday, breaking down their team and opponent and also reliving the time Franklin and Whittingham spent together on the coaching staff at Idaho State.

Watch their full press conference in the video above.

