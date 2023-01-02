ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL players file grievance about turf at home field of Carolina Panthers, report says

By Associated Press, Rodney Overton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265FpH_0k0cVIzx00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The labor group that represents NFL players is filing a grievance about the playing field in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, an ESPN report said Sunday.

The NFL Players Association filed the grievance after complaints by Detroit Lions players about the hardness of the playing surface during a game last weekend in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

In the past, several Carolina players have complained about the synthetic surface at the stadium.

Detroit’s Jared Goff joined that chorus after a December 24 game, which the Panthers won 37-23.

“I thought the field conditions were below NFL level standard, specifically pregame,” Goff said. “It warmed up as the game wore on. I don’t what the deal is here. But they need to figure out a way to make the field not feel like cement. Why that is, I don’t know.”

ESPN reported the NFL players group complained about the field conditions before the game last weekend.

D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard both exceeded 100 yards rushing in the first half of the Christmas Eve game as the Panthers built a 24-7 lead.

Both running backs said they felt at times the Lions didn’t even want to tackle them on Carolina’s unforgiving artificial turf.

“Definitely,” Hubbard said. “We pride ourselves on just wearing on a team, and when it gets cold out here like this, not too many people want to get hit or do any tackling — and that definitely showed.”

The Panthers media office later reported the game on December 24 — at 20 degrees — was the coldest for a home match in Carolina franchise history at Bank of America Stadium.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CB Josh Norman set to hit the field with the Panthers Sunday against the Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s from the coffee shop to the 50-yard-line for Josh Norman, who will play in the Carolina Panthers’ regular-season finale, interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday. Wilks says the cornerback will be activated from the practice squad and will play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS 17

‘Local Grinch’: Delivery driver accused of stealing over 50 packages in NC county, deputies say

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (WJZY) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing over 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed 24-year-old Christopher Williams the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley Chapel.  Williams was […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, NC
CBS 17

White NC sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns — again

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus County’s sheriff last fall, despite the […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy