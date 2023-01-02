ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jazz star Lauri Markkanen gets brutally honest on Victor Wembanyama ‘tanking talk’

Lauri Markkanen has been the catalyst in the Utah Jazz’s unexpected rise in the Western Conference. After blowing up the team during the summer, the general expectation was that the Jazz were going to be bad this season — bad enough to be in contention for projected first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. Well, Markkanen and Co. had other ideas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s eye-opening reaction to Mavs waiving Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker hasn’t been the same since leaving Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Walker’s lone season with the New York Knicks ended up being a disaster, so the Knicks subsequently cut him loose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. The rebuilding Pistons then bought Walker out, but to the former All-Star’s chagrin, no team ended up signing him until late November, when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came calling.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ White House visit for 2022 championship

The Golden State Warriors’ White House visit for their 2021-22 NBA championship is set, and sure enough, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but get excited about it. US President Joe Biden and the White House announced on Friday that Curry and the Warriors will be honored when they visit the nation’s capital on January 17, a day after the team take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. It has always been a tradition for the defending champions to visit the White House, and this time, it won’t be different.
WASHINGTON, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets make contract decisions on 3 players for rest of season

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly made decisions on three role players for the rest of the season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Nets will guarantee the contracts of three minimum signings from this offseason: Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris. Watanabe has been among the breakout stories...
INDIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets

With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential

The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala announces season debut

The short-handed Golden State Warriors are about to get some much-needed veteran support. Shockingly, it’s coming with Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry almost certain to remain sidelined by injury. Andre Iguodala announced on the latest episode of Point Forward that he will make his long-awaited season debut in Saturday’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy