Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IndianapolisTed RiversIndianapolis, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Andrew Wiggins return timetable for Warriors revealed after massive Stephen Curry update
It looks like it’s not only Stephen Curry who could make his return to the Golden State Warriors soon. Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with an adductor injury and a non-COVID illness, could be back as early as this week up to the next. The Warriors made the...
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
2 best trades Bucks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are comfortably in the hunt in the Eastern Conference, and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is making another strong case to take home the top award. With the NBA Trade Deadline just over a month away, what direction should the Bucks go?. Fighting amongst teams like the Boston...
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Absurd Ben Simmons record will have Nets star Kevin Durant hoping he never makes a free throw
Ben Simmons has been playing some pretty solid basketball for the Brooklyn Nets of late. The former Rookie of the Year appears to have found his groove with his new team this season, and there’s no denying that he has been integral to Brooklyn’s success thus far. One...
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr provides injury update on Andre Iguodala amid Stephen Curry bombshell
In case you forgot, Andre Iguodala is still a member of the Golden State Warriors. The fact that he hasn’t played a single minute this season makes it easy for some supporters to overlook the fact that the former Finals MVP actually signed a one-year extension with the Dubs this past summer.
Jazz star Lauri Markkanen gets brutally honest on Victor Wembanyama ‘tanking talk’
Lauri Markkanen has been the catalyst in the Utah Jazz’s unexpected rise in the Western Conference. After blowing up the team during the summer, the general expectation was that the Jazz were going to be bad this season — bad enough to be in contention for projected first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. Well, Markkanen and Co. had other ideas.
Woj’s Anthony Davis injury update will have Lakers fans fired up
All hope is not lost for the Los Angeles Lakers. At 16-21, LA remains 13th in the West and 3.5 games behind the eighth spot in the conference. However, with Anthony Davis now working his way back from a foot injury, it seems that the Lakers are primed to make another push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s eye-opening reaction to Mavs waiving Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker hasn’t been the same since leaving Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Walker’s lone season with the New York Knicks ended up being a disaster, so the Knicks subsequently cut him loose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. The rebuilding Pistons then bought Walker out, but to the former All-Star’s chagrin, no team ended up signing him until late November, when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came calling.
Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ White House visit for 2022 championship
The Golden State Warriors’ White House visit for their 2021-22 NBA championship is set, and sure enough, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but get excited about it. US President Joe Biden and the White House announced on Friday that Curry and the Warriors will be honored when they visit the nation’s capital on January 17, a day after the team take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. It has always been a tradition for the defending champions to visit the White House, and this time, it won’t be different.
Nets make contract decisions on 3 players for rest of season
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly made decisions on three role players for the rest of the season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Nets will guarantee the contracts of three minimum signings from this offseason: Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris. Watanabe has been among the breakout stories...
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets
With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala announces season debut
The short-handed Golden State Warriors are about to get some much-needed veteran support. Shockingly, it’s coming with Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry almost certain to remain sidelined by injury. Andre Iguodala announced on the latest episode of Point Forward that he will make his long-awaited season debut in Saturday’s...
Giannis, Bucks humiliated by Hornets with record-setting 51-point first quarter blitz
It’s not very often that you see a team score 51 points in a single quarter. As a matter of fact, this only happens once in a blue moon. Well, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be rueing their massive shortcomings after being blitzed by the Charlotte Hornets in the opening period of their Friday night matchup.
DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0