Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington CommandersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
bossierpress.com
Live Quarter Horse RacingResumes At Louisiana Downs
The 2023 Quarter Horse meet begins Thursday, January 5, 2023, at. Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City, Louisiana. Live racing happens every Thursday through Saturday in January and February. Additional. racing days are on the calendar for March. The post time will be at 1:35PM each day. The.
bossierpress.com
South Bossier dance group sparkles during BPCC halftime show
South Bossier’s Dance Loud Academy Dancers brought smiles and sass for an unbelievable halftime show during the Bossier Parish Community College basketball game on November 30, 2022. This past summer, dancers from Dance Loud Academy competed in the World Dance Alliance Championship. On April 30, 2022, one of the...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway boys and girls, Haughton boys open District 1-II play with victories
The Parkway boys and girls and the Haughton boys opened District 1-II play with victories Thursday night. In boys matches, Parkway defeated North DeSoto 4-1 at North DeSoto, and Haughton downed Minden 8-2 at Minden. The Parkway girls defeated Minden 6-1 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In...
bossierpress.com
AHS Student Places in National Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest
The journey that led industrial engineer Naxhiely Ruiz from her native Mexico to Airline High. School as a Spanish teacher is one that has made an impact on 12th grade student Madelynn. Russell, prompting her entry in the Optimum Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest that landed. her in the winner’s...
bossierpress.com
Henry Burns goes to Washington, D.C.
Known around town by most everyone as ”The Cookie Man,” BOM Bank Business Development Consultant and Haughton resident Henry Burns is also known for his commitment to local charity organizations. And, Burns is held in high regard throughout our community as a result of his extremely inspiring and powerfully motivating kind heart.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier cruises past Evangel on Day 1 of Bossier Invitational
The Bossier Bearkats jumped out to a big early and cruised to a 68-43 victory over Evangel Christian on the first day of the Bossier Invitational Wednesday night. The Bearkats led 16-2 after a quarter. They extended the lead to 28-3 with 3:40 left in the second and led 35-9 at the half.
bossierpress.com
Dr. David Guzick Selected Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport
Dr. David Guzick has been selected as the next chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport. Guzick, a member of the country’s premier honorific society for medical scientists and leaders, the National Academy of Medicine, will begin on Jan. 9, 2023. A renowned clinician, medical scientist and health economist with expertise...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Haughton, Benton, PCA win district openers
The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers opened District 1-5A play with victories Tuesday night. Haughton defeated Airline 63-57 at Airline, and Benton downed Byrd48-38 at Benton. In the other 1-5A openers, Parkway fell to Southwood 60-58 at Southwood and Captain Shreve defeated Natchitoches Central 43-32 in Natchitoches. In an MAIS...
Severe storms possible for East Texas counties through the evening
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cap in place this morning has kept any storms from becoming severe in North Texas so far. The cap has been weakening through the afternoon hours and storms are developing in our eastern counties. There is still the potential for a few of them to become severe with damaging winds, hail, or even a tornado. One of our forecast models continues to develop a few strong to severe storms through the evening hours in our eastern counties. Another line of showers and a few storms are possible around 9 p.m. to 11pm as the cold front swings...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton, Benton, Parkway post district victories
The Haughton Lady Bucs, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Tuesday night. Haughton defeated Airline 44-35 at Airline, Benton downed Byrd 50-33 at Benton and Parkway rolled past Southwood 59-10 at Southwood. At Airline, Haughton rallied from a six-point deficit late in the third quarter....
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC comes up just short against Coastal Bend
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Coastal Bend 74-82 in a Region XIV game Wednesday afternoon at BPCC. BPCC dropped to 8-6 overall and 0-5 in the conference. Coastal Bend improved to 9-6 and 3-2. Kendrick Delahoussaye led BPCC with 22 points. Damani Claxton scored 18 and Christian...
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
bossierpress.com
Caddo Parish 2022 homicide tally was 52
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021’s modern-day record high of 91 slayings. The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who perished December 31, 2022 after being shot and was listed as the 51st Caddo Parish homicide of the year, and the 49th such death for Shreveport in that period.
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURE: RIGHT LANE I-20 EAST AT LA 157 (EXIT 33 FILLMORE/HAUGHTON EXIT)
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on:. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane of I-20 Eastbound in advance of LA 157 (Exit 33, Fillmore / Haughton) will be closed. Traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane. Exit 33 will...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway gets past Gibsland-Coleman
Mikaylah Williams scored 24 points as the Parkway Lady Panthers held off Gibsland-Coleman 54-50 Wednesday night in Gibsland. Parkway improved to 15-5. Gibsland-Coleman, which won the “Doc” Edwards Invitational last week, dropped to 19-4. The victory was the Lady Panthers’ second over the Lady Bulldogs. Parkway won 63-26...
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
bossierpress.com
A New Class of Recruits Begins Training
The first Friday of this new year began with a bang for a new class of recruits at the Bossier Parish. Sheriff’s Training Academy. BPSTA Class 29 started their Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) at 7 A.M. with 20 new. recruits from nine law enforcement agencies in pursuit...
KLTV
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
dallasexpress.com
Michigan Murder Suspect Killed by DFW Police
A suspect killed in a police shooting in Weatherford on Christmas Eve had ties to two out-of-state crimes, according to Weatherford police. The altercation began at 8 a.m. on December 24 when police officers responded to a report regarding a carjacking in Georgia the previous day. An officer located the...
