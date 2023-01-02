Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
KELOLAND TV
Snow Coming to an End: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final little bit of snow is coming to an ending southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures this afternoon are close to normal with 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, and 30s near 40° in western South Dakota. Winds are on the lighter side but breezy enough to blow snow around in eastern KELOLAND.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota digs out from another winter storm (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A nasty winter storm that dumped heavy snow across southeast and south central South Dakota Tuesday has, for the most part, exited the region today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly says some lingering light snow will hang around today, but it won’t amount to much…. Official...
KELOLAND TV
How does snow absorb sound?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world seems to quiet down after a fresh snowfall. This happens when an inch or more of snow falls. This works the best right after the snow ends or even during the snowfall. Snow is porous, and porous materials absorb sound very well....
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
KELOLAND TV
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
Road conditions still rough in southeast South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road map listed this condition for Interstate 90 from the Chamberlain exit at 4:51 a.m.: from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to Mount Vernon-Exit 319 – snow with NO TRAVEL ADVISED […]
KELOLAND TV
McCook County digging out of nearly 2 feet of snow
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow storm slows down across South Dakota, rural communities like Salem continue to dig out from up to 23 inches of snow. BJ Stiefvater, emergency manager with McCook County, told KELOLAND News Wednesday that shelters have been opened and local motels are full of stranded motorists.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised; Winter storm continues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. With more than a foot of snow in...
Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow
After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
kelo.com
Winter storm warning extended; travel to be difficult or impossible
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) — The first winter storm of 2023 is upon us. No travel advisories have been posted south and west of Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls National Weather service says travel will be hazardous today and in some areas impossible. Mayor Paul TenHaken has asked Sioux Falls residents to avoid driving in the city today if they can. People are encouraged to call ahead if they do need to travel, and check sd511.org for the most recent road reports. The winter storm warning has now been extended until six o’clock Wednesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Snow mountains growing at dumping sites
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As crews work to remove the latest snowfall from the streets of Sioux Falls, the piles where the snow is deposited continue to grow. KELOLAND News spoke with Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen about the snow piles on Thursday afternoon, and he told us that the majority of the snow currently on the piles isn’t even from the most recent snow event.
KELOLAND TV
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm brings treacherous travel conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised across southern and eastern KELOLAND, according to SD 511. Travel proved difficult even in Sioux Falls city limits Tuesday. We spotted a stuck semi at the corner of Minnesota and Benson, getting some help from a pickup in the late morning.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Share your wintery snapshots with Dakota News Now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Alerts & Warnings are in place, which means out-of-the-ordinary weather conditions are upon us again. If you would like to share your view of the snow and ice storm sweeping across the area, feel free to submit them below.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Farm and Dairy
Coming out of the darkness of a long and cold winter
After several mild winters in a row, this winter is apparently intent on testing our mettle. Snow came early and has fallen often, accompanied by dangerously cold and high winds. Before the winter solstice even arrived, it felt like we were already several months into winter, because, well, we kind of were.
Comments / 0