ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
MASHPEE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News

Man stabbed outside Market Basket during parking space argument

A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot Monday over an argument about a parking space, Chelsea police say. According to Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton, the stabbing victim was transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Before he was transported to the hospital,...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
QUINCY, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy