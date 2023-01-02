Read full article on original website
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
See how much snow to expect at your location in Mass. (interactive map)
Freezing rain moving into Massachusetts Thursday night is expected to turn over to snow in some areas, lasting through Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Worcester County, Northwest Middlesex County and Western Franklin County through 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service...
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
Officials investigating fire at six-story mill in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ma. — Officials are investigating after a fire at a six-story mill in Lawrence Monday night. According to fire officials at the scene, the building is a very large, old structure. Crews were able to successfully navigate the building and put out the flames. The cause of the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Man stabbed outside Market Basket during parking space argument
A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot Monday over an argument about a parking space, Chelsea police say. According to Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton, the stabbing victim was transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Before he was transported to the hospital,...
This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri
When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!
Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashua
Nashua might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashua.
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
