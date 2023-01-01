ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks Week 17 win over Jets

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080x9I_0k0cSNEX00

Catch all the highlights from the Week 17 matchup between the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Straight-up NFL picks, Week 18: Pour one out for the Titans

After a stretch of holiday (and furlough) related vacation, our picks column returns just in time for the completely unpredictable, backup-filled extravaganza that is the final week of the NFL’s regular season. Week 18 features a couple of de facto playoff games — Titans-Jaguars, Lions-Packers — a few more that could define postseason seeding and, fortunately, only three matchups between teams without anything to play for beyond draft position.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All 49ers playoff scenarios for seeding and possible 1st-round opponent

The 49ers can’t fall further than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but some late-season chaos has launched their potential postseason path into flux. They could wind up as low as the third seed, but they could also finish as high as No. 1 in the NFC. There are also four different opponents they’ll face on wild card weekend assuming they don’t have a first-round bye, of course.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Who rises, falls in latest 2-round forecast?

Just one week remains in the 2022 NFL regular season, which means we’re just days away from having the top 18 picks locked in atop the 2023 NFL draft order. We could still see some movement at the top of the order based on what happens in Week 18, and with four quarterback prospects with the potential to warrant top-10 consideration, this last week of action could have a huge impact for those teams desperate for a franchise signal-caller.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Friday ahead of their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. New England Patriots (8-8) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) DB Brenden Schooler (hip) CB Jalen Mills (groin) Will...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy