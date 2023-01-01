WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks Week 17 win over Jets
Catch all the highlights from the Week 17 matchup between the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks.
Catch all the highlights from the Week 17 matchup between the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0