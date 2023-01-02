Read full article on original website
Carole Ellen O’Hare of Perry
Visitation for Carole Ellen O’Hare, 84, of Perry will be held Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1-6 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family greeting hours from 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry, with burial at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
Patricia ‘Patti’ Wenz of Perry
Patricia “Patti” Wenz, 81, of Perry passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Louis Dreyfus Commodities makes donation to Perry Food Pantry
The Perry Food Pantry received a $1,500 donation Wednesday from Louis Dreyfus Commodities LLC in Grand Junction. Jay Nelson of Perry, commodity manager for the Louis Dreyfus ethanol plant, presented the donation to Lou Hoger, pantry site manager, and Lois Hoger, pantry volunteer coordinator. Nelson said the company has always...
Clive woman allegedly tries to shoot husband in bed
A Clive woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly tried to shoot her husband as he lay in bed. Charis Maureen Leonard, 43, of 5700 N.W. 153rd St., Clive, was charged with attempted murder and first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m....
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines hospitals are welcoming their first babies of the new year. UnityPoint welcomed its first baby of 2023 just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Emaan Umer was born to parents Fatima and Muhammad at Methodist West Hospital. Her name means 'faith' in Arabic. At...
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Arraignment for Fort Dodge couple charged with newborn’s murder
FORT DODGE, Iowa – The arraignment for a Fort Dodge couple accused of killing their newborn baby girl is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Investigators say the two drowned the baby girl, […]
Des Moines chase suspect found hiding in 20 foot hole
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference […]
2 guns failed to fire in scuffle that led to deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Altoona man involved in adeadly shooting on Sunday is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. According to Des Moines police, 24-year-old Marlin Santana Thomas and 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen went to an apartment complex armed with guns to confront the victim over a debt.
Police chase ends when truck smashes into house
Des Moines, IA (AP) — A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
Panther girls remain undefeated in conference play
PANORA, Iowa — The #15 Panorama girls started the year off in a good spot by defeating the Pleasantville Trojans in their first game back Tuesday night in Panora. The Panthers lead the Trojans at halftime 40-12, and the points kept on coming. “We started off slow but found...
One dead, two injured after shooting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police confirm one man is dead and two men are injured after an afternoon shooting at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 1:03 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a critical gunshot injury. Life-saving measures were initiated, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
