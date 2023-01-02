Read full article on original website
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire
One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
New parking rules go into effect in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Beginning Wednesday, Belgrade will start enforcing new parking rules. Penalties will change from a misdemeanor to a civil $20 fine, plus delinquency fees. Drivers can only leave a vehicle in one spot for three days now. It used to be five. If you tally up three...
Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office to host blood drive
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office will host its Blue Blood Drive next Tuesday. The drive will be held in the community room at the detention center on 16th Avenue in Bozeman. Donors can stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments can also be made...
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
Bozeman City Commission turns to business owners for parking ideas
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In efforts to resolve the parking issues in downtown Bozeman, the city commission has turned to business owners for ideas. The previous plan implemented a paid parking system in downtown Bozeman. Commissioners delayed the proposal, allowing more time for public input. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham believes...
Belgrade Police Department Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash
BELGRADE - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:43pm, personnel from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Central Valley Fire District responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of Amsterdam Road. The pedestrian, a 64 year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. No other details are available at this time. This matter is under investigation by members of our Criminal Investigations Division. Any persons who may have been a witness to the incident are encouraged to contact the Belgrade Police Department, CID Division, at 406.388.4262.
Paraglider injured on M trail
The paraglider was brought down the slope to the trailhead on a one-wheel litter. The paraglider was transported to the next higher level of care for further evaluation.
Plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions
(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
Belgrade apartments to receive federal grant
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Belgrade is getting its share of over $3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city will receive more than $650,000 in federal grant money to rehabilitate and preserve the Colorado Apartments. The apartment complex is an eight one-bedroom apartment...
Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue reaches halfway mark to campaign goal
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Fort Ellis All Volunteer Fire and Rescue is that much closer to getting a new fire station. The department's campaign surpassed $750,000 thanks to a generous $25,000 donation from Bozeman Health. Officials from Bozeman Health said they’re happy to contribute to their long-standing partner’s capital...
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Montana Food Bank Network receives large donation
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new year is starting off on a high note for the Montana Food Bank Network by receiving a huge donation. Producer Partnership is donating over 5,000 pounds of ground beef to the organization. The beef will be distributed to network partners of food banks, food...
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
Do People Love The Brick in Bozeman? These People Don’t
When it comes to large-scale venues for concerts or events, the choices are slim in Montana. Not everyone is going to enjoy what we have to offer. When it comes to venues in Montana, we are solid when it comes to small to medium size venues. Here in Bozeman, we have The ELM, The Rialto, and several other small venues that host concerts. The largest arena in Bozeman is the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus.
Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?
Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State
BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Bozeman superintendent hopes to keep elementary school open
BOZEMAN, Mont — Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram is hoping to find enough money to keep an elementary school from shutting down. A recommendation coming before the school board weighs in on ways to trim roughly $4.1 million. Closing an elementary school for the 2023 - 2024 school...
