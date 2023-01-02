ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale: Beth & Jamie Are Ready to Play Offense Against Each Other (RECAP)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Fairfield Sun Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Arrow’ Icon Stephen Amell Suits Back Up for ‘The Flash’ Final Season

The Flash‘s final season just got a shot of O.G. energy!. The CW has confirmed that Arrow icon Stephen Amell is set to strap on the quiver again as Oliver Queen for what is shaping up to be a momentous Episode 909. This is 100 percent fitting since it was Arrow that introduced us to Grant Gustin‘s instantly beloved Barry Allen back in Season 2’s “The Scientist” episode.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Takes Us Inside James & Helen’s Season 3 Wedding

Get them to the church on time! The wedding of Yorkshire Dales veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) opens Season 3 of the delightfully poignant PBS drama All Creatures Great and Small, adapted from the popular books and now set in 1939. Before the “I dos,” though, there are cows to test for tuberculosis, nerves to overcome and a wedding ring to locate. “I was reading the script and smiling cheek to cheek,” Ralph says. “It was touching, romantic. There was drama, but it was also very funny.”
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Chicago Fire’: How Does That Explosion Affect Kidd & Carver? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 10 “Something for the Pain.”]. For the past few weeks, Chicago Fire fans were left wondering if Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Carver (Jake Lockett) would survive the explosion after the grenade that had been in Pryma’s (Troy Winbush) leg went off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy