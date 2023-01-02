‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale: Beth & Jamie Are Ready to Play Offense Against Each Other (RECAP)

Read full article on original website
‘Arrow’ Icon Stephen Amell Suits Back Up for ‘The Flash’ Final Season
The Flash‘s final season just got a shot of O.G. energy!. The CW has confirmed that Arrow icon Stephen Amell is set to strap on the quiver again as Oliver Queen for what is shaping up to be a momentous Episode 909. This is 100 percent fitting since it was Arrow that introduced us to Grant Gustin‘s instantly beloved Barry Allen back in Season 2’s “The Scientist” episode.
Logan Lerman & ‘Hunters’ Team Are Back for Revenge in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
It’s been a while since fans last checked in with Prime Video‘s Hunters, but they won’t have to wait much longer as the show returns worldwide on the streamer beginning Friday, January 13, 2023. In anticipation of the long-awaited second and final season, Prime Video has unveiled...
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Takes Us Inside James & Helen’s Season 3 Wedding
Get them to the church on time! The wedding of Yorkshire Dales veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) opens Season 3 of the delightfully poignant PBS drama All Creatures Great and Small, adapted from the popular books and now set in 1939. Before the “I dos,” though, there are cows to test for tuberculosis, nerves to overcome and a wedding ring to locate. “I was reading the script and smiling cheek to cheek,” Ralph says. “It was touching, romantic. There was drama, but it was also very funny.”
‘Poker Face’ Trailer: Natasha Lyonne’s ‘Human Lie Detector’ Runs Into Trouble (VIDEO)
You can’t lie to Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) in filmmaker Rian Johnson’s television debut. And if you love his Knives Out and the sequel Glass Onion, chances are you’re going to enjoy Poker Face (premiering Thursday, January 26 with four episodes on Peacock), just based on the new trailer.
‘Chicago Fire’: How Does That Explosion Affect Kidd & Carver? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 10 “Something for the Pain.”]. For the past few weeks, Chicago Fire fans were left wondering if Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Carver (Jake Lockett) would survive the explosion after the grenade that had been in Pryma’s (Troy Winbush) leg went off.
‘Call Me Kat’: Mayim Bialik Teases Leslie Jordan Tribute Episode — ‘His Character Will Live Forever’
Mayim Bialik has revealed details about a Call Me Kat episode, which pays tribute to the late Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor who tragically passed away after a car accident last October. The Jeopardy! co-host spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the special episode of the Fox comedy, which is set...
