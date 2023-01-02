Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus Christi. The family was given a gift basket and a new year onesie for he baby.
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
KHOU
'I heard my baby say ouch': 11-year-old South Texas girl dies in early morning New Year's Day shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments,...
New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Nueces County 10 Most Wanted - Jan. 2023
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - Below are the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for January 2023. If you have information on the whereabouts of one of these wanted persons, please call 361.826.2900 or you can submit a tip anonymously by calling crime stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-827-TIPS (8477).
Six people dead after three-car crash near Live Oak County
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal head-on crash that killed 6 people in Live Oak County.
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of...
WANTED: Nueces County inmate Anthony A. Montez escapes jail on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office app reports that Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee Anthony A. Montez escaped custody on the night of Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. Officials say that Montez, 54, ran away from custody during a trash detail on the night of his...
