Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at Season 2 of its sci-fi epic, Foundation, which is officially set to return this summer. In the two-minute long teaser viewers get a deeper look at the saga produced by David S. Goyer and Skydance Television. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

2 DAYS AGO