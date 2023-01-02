Effective: 2023-01-06 15:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Gibson; Obion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Obion River near Obion ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Obion River near Obion. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 34.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM CST Friday was 34.2 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DYER COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO