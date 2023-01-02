Agriplex Jan. 2023 calendar of events

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex will ring in the new year with a month full of programming for adults and children. Below are the programs and descriptions of upcoming learning opportunities.

Veteran and Beginning Farmer

Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m.

Is there free money to farm?

Learn about financial resources available to beginning and veteran farmers with agriculture representatives.

The free classes, taught by Tony Glover, teach farming skills with mentorship from experienced farmers. Beginning veteran farmers are strongly encouraged to attend to explore opportunities. Registration is required and a light dinner will be served. Contact Glover at gloveta@aces.edu or 205-568-0005 with questions or to register.

Heritage Homeschool – Secondary

Thursday, Jan. 12, from noon-2 p.m.

Herpetology

Education about snakes, lizards, frogs, turtles and green snakes will be provided.

Specialized hands-on programs for 7th-12th grade homeschoolers from noon until 2 p.m. Parental supervision is not required. Registration is required and January’s class will cost $15 per student.

Little Farmers

Friday, Jan. 13, from 10-11 a.m.

Seed Safari

The world of seeds will be taught with each participant planting their own take home seeds.

The children’s program for ages 3-5, with parental supervision, explores agriculture through hands-on activities. Registration is required. Classes are $5 per child.

Farm Kids Club

Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9-10:30 a.m.

Wool Felting

The art of wet felting and needle felting will be taught and a project will be created by each child.

The Farm Kids Club program is designed for children ages 5 and older who are to be accompanied by an adult. January’s class will be $20 per child.

Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, Jan. 18, from noon-1 p.m.

Instapot For Beginners with Alex James and Marissa Griffin

Free adult program. Call the Agriplex to reserve a seat and lunch.

Heritage Skills

Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.

Making Mead

Mead making will be taught by Goat Island Brewmaster Matthew Schumaker. Used for thousands of years, mead is a fermented drink made with honey, water and yeast.

These classes focus on learning skills from past generations. Registration is required and costs $10. Class is open to those ages 21 and older.

Living Landscapes

Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m.

Growing your very best tomatoes…and other vegetables

Instructors Kira Sims and Arnold Caylor will teach variety selection, seed starting and production techniques of tomatoes and other vegetables.

The series focuses on backyard sustainability. Registration is required. The adult class costs $10,

Heritage Homeschool – Elementary

Thursday, Jan. 26, 9-11 a.m.

Makers – Woodworking

Leldon’s Make and Take Woodworking Project

Taught by local woodworking artist Leldon Maxcy, the class will teach students to make a holiday project for Valentine’s Day.

The hands-on series for kindergarten through sixth-grade homeschooled students requires parental assistance. Registration is required and the cost is $20 per student for January’s class.

For more information on classes, visit www.agriplex.org or call 256-297-1044. Class registration is available at www.cullmanrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program .

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.