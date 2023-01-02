LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keli Leaupepe scored 15 points to lead Loyola Marymount to a 64-59 victory over BYU on Thursday night. Leaupepe hit 5 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Lions (12-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Cam Shelton pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Alex Merkviladze scored 12 with six boards.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO